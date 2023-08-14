They may not be absolute meta anymore but LFRs remain an important part of many meta DPS rotations. To help you pick the right one we’ve put together this list of the best Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2, focusing primarily on PvE.

It’s no secret that the main purpose of Heavy weapons in Destiny 2 is to deal damage. For the longest time, nothing dealt as much damage as Linear Fusion Rifles. They were the DPS meta for several seasons before eventually getting nerfed.

This nerf reduced LFR damage per shot by 15% but they remain a strong option for medium to long-range boss damage. They might not be the undisputed kings of dealing damage anymore but that doesn’t mean that you should ignore Linears as they still are still seriously powerful.

The Linear Fusion Rifles included on this list are ranked based on what perks they get access to, how much DPS they do, and how easy they are to obtain. Furthermore, Exotic weapons are judged more harshly as they use up your sole Exotic slot.

Best Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE

If you are in a position to shoot a boss from a distance while continuously landing precision shots, Linear Fusion Rifles are the best gun to use. With this situation being far from uncommon in Destiny 2 they have always been and will likely remain top-tier DPS options.

Here are the ten best Linear Fusion Rifles to use in Destiny 2 PvE:

10. The Queenbreaker (C+)

Bungie The Queenbreaker, an Exotic Arc Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

For the longest time, Queenbreaker was not a good gun. However, a buff in Lightfall has given it some purpose with its Blind effect now chaining to nearby enemies and stunning Unstoppable Champions. Despite improvements, using an LFR to add clear is not efficient and there are many better options.

God Roll: Marksman Sights + Quickdraw

9. Fire and Forget (B-)

Bungie Fire and Forget, a Legendary Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

Fire and Forget’s three-round burst fire actually makes it one of the best DPS options in Destiny 2. However, landing all of those shots can be tricky against many enemies. It’s also not the best three-burst fire LFT with other higher entries on this list having access to much better perks.

God Roll: Field Prep + Frenzy/Chill Clip/Vorpal Weapon

8. Sleeper Simulant (B)

Bungie Sleeper Simulant, an Exotic Solar Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

The LFR damage nerf in Season 20 saw many meta options decline. However, Sleeper Simulant avoided the nerf and remains a DPS king to this day. The only thing holding this Exotic back is just that, it’s an Exotic. If you need to use an Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle there is an obvious superior alternative.

God Roll: Curated Roll

7. Threaded Needle (B)

Bungie Threaded Needle, a Legendary Void Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

With it being a Season Pass Reward there is no effective way to farm Threaded Needle. However, if you happen to luck out and Banshee is selling a God Roll it’s worth picking up. This isn’t the best Void Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 but it still has a place and can do an impressive job.

God Roll: Clow Cartridge + Vorpal Weapon/Frenzy

6. Stormchaser (B+)

Bungie Stormchaser, a Legendary Arc Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

Stormchaser is the best Arc Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2. It gets access to most of the damage perks you’d want on a Linear but unfortunately is held back slightly by its lack of ammo-replenishing perks. Even so – in the right encounter – this is a beast of a gun.

God Roll: Clown Cartridge/Auto-Loading Holster + Firing Line/Vorpal Weapon/Frenzy

5. Briar’s Contempt (A)

Bungie Briar’s Contempt, a Legendary Solar Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

The third and final three-round burst LFR to appear on this list, Briar’s Contempt is the best Aggressive Frame available. Its ability to roll Reconstruction – an unbelievably strong perk – is a particular highlight as it is the only Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 to do so.

God Roll: Reconstruction + Focused Fury/Frenzy

4. Reed’s Regret (A+)

Bungie Reed’s Regret, a Legendary Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

It’s always controversial when a superb PvE gun is locked behind Trials of Osiris, but in the case of Reed’s Regret, it’s worth the grind. It has fantastic Stasis synergy with appropriate builds and access to Triple Tap, Firing Line for team content, and Vorpal Weapon for solo content.

God Roll: Triple Tap + Firing Line/Vorpal Weapon

3. Taipan-4fr (S)

Bungie Taipan-4fr, a Legendary Void Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

You won’t find a single best Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 list that doesn’t feature the Taipan-4fr. With its fantastic perk pool and extremely easy requirements to craft, there is no excuse for not having a God Roll Taipan either on hand or in your vault.

God Roll: Triple Tap + Firing Line/Frenzy

2. Cataclysmic (S+)

Bungie Taipan-4fr, a Legendary Solar Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

While the Taipan is much more accessible, end-game Destiny 2 players will want to craft and use a Cataclysmic instead. It does everything the Taipan does but also gets access to the extraordinary damage perk that is Bait and Switch, providing an easy-to-proc 35% damage boost for ten seconds.

God Roll: Fourth Time’s the Charm + Bait and Switch

1. Arbalest (S+)

Bungie Arbalest, an Exotic Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

If you are going to use an Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 then Arbalest is by far the best option. This LFR can one-shot every shield in the game, is a Special weapon making it very ammo efficient, and still outputs surprisingly solid DPS thanks to it being a Kinetic weapon.

God Roll: Curated Roll

That’s everything you need to know about the best Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 PvE For more useful tips check out some of our other content:

