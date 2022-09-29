Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fan finds an Easter Egg that Netflix hid from viewers

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Unfortunately for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fans, a huge connection to the game was hidden from them by Netflix.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been widely praised for its incredible animation and heavy themes, along with its ties to the now-resurging game Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, the popularity of Edgerunners has likely been a reason why 2077 is seeing the most players in its lifespan.

Edgerunners connected to Cyberpunk 2077 in more ways than just being set in Night City; the show had characters and themes that crossed over directly from the games.

It appears that the creators behind Edgerunners included plenty of allusions to the game, but not all of them were spotted. And that was partly due to the streaming service where Edgerunners aired.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fan finds 2077 Easter Egg

Easter Eggs are popular to hide in any big, interconnected franchise – whether it’s the Fallout games or MCU movies – but the fun of them is that viewers can actually discover the details for themselves.

That was not the case for a recently-discovered Cyberpunk: Edgerunners secret, which was hidden in the show’s credits.

However, it took weeks for a viewer, known on Reddit by YurBoyChris, to even find the Easter Egg because of Netflix’s auto-play feature.

The Moon is one of the tarot cards that V can track down and bring back to Misty in Cyberpunk 2077. Though it’s not a main quest in the game, it helps to flesh out the world and give insight into V’s journey.

YurBoyChris relates the Moon card to Lucy, a character from Edgerunners who earns David’s affection. Kotaku also confirms that each episode has a tarot card in the end credits sequence, but they were likely missed by viewers because Netflix’s auto-play feature cuts the credits before they appear.

Series showrunner Rafal Jaki confirmed that the Easter Egg was intentional, and it appears that YurBoyChris is among the first people to discover it, in no small part because of Netflix.

While fans of the show and games might be sad to know they missed out on these Easter Eggs, it does provide a reason to go back, rewatch the show, and consider how the tarot cards might relate to other Edgerunner characters.