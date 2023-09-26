Cyberpunk 2077 hits record player count after major 2.0 update & Phantom Liberty DLC launch

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be back in full force, with players new and old flocking back to experience the new major update and first DLC.

When it first came out, Cyberpunk 2077 had a ton of hype. Players were extremely excited to enjoy the dystopian future filled with new tech, awesome weapons, and of course, a character played by Keanu Reeves. However, upon its release, the title flopped. Players reported game-breaking bugs, plenty of frustrations, and soon after rendered it almost unplayable.

Article continues after ad

Now, just under three years later, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a major resurgence through its extensive 2.0 update and first DLC, Phantom Liberty. Such a resurgence seems to have paid off with the game hitting a record player count for the first time since its release.

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 hits highest player count since launch thanks to Phantom Liberty DLC

CD Projekt Red

According to SteamCharts, which documents all concurrent players from Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 recently hit its highest player count since the game launched back in December 2020.

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released, it hit a peak count of a whopping 830,387 players, which then dramatically dropped the next month to just 225,670 players and then to just 47,115.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

From then on, each month saw a decrease in popularity, with the average players clocking in regularly at no more than 25,000. However, now, in September 2023 the peak players come in at 169,482. Since Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 came out in the latter part of September, we can expect this player count to rise exponentially, perhaps proving Cyberpunk 2077 is far from dead, and may start to live up to the standards many have set from Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, and many more successful titles of 2023.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to jump into Cyberpunk 2077 all over again, be sure to take a look at some of our Cyberpunk 2077 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Phantom Liberty file size for PC, Xbox & PS5 | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost? | Is Keanu Reeves returning as Johnny Silverhand?