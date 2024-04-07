CD Projekt Red promises “AAAAA” games in not so subtle dig at Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s much-maligned piratical simulator Skull and Bones contributed remarkably little to gaming’s cultural canon. One thing it has left behind is the now infamous moniker bestowed upon it by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, when he described it as a AAAA release in an attempt to justify its hefty price tag.

For those who somehow missed the designation, AAA games are high-budget releases from large or very large studios. These tend to form the benchmark for the technological limitations of the time, though the label itself can be unhelpful when describing games.

As such, Guillemot’s contention that Skull and Bones was the first AAAA game in history was a fairly confusing one. Not only did it pile the pressure on for the game’s eventual release, it had many scrambling around for what exactly that meant.

Now, CD Projekt Red’s investor relations VP Karolina Gnaś has weighed into the debate, taking a subtle dig at Guillemot and elevating CD Projekt Red releases even higher than that in the process.

As first reported by GamesRadar, Gnaś was jokingly asked whether CDPR would elevate its own status to bring the company into line with Guillemot’s AAAA Ubisoft appraisal. Gnaś simply responded, “Ours will be AAAAA.”

The witty retort came as part of a wider discussion on the future of CDPR as it feeds an expectant community small pieces of information on The Witcher 4. The game is confirmed as under development, with very little known about what it contains on a mechanical or narrative level.