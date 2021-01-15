 The Mandalorian cosplayer shows the way with ultimate bounty hunter outfit - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

The Mandalorian cosplayer shows the way with ultimate bounty hunter outfit

Published: 15/Jan/2021 12:30

by Alex Garton
mandalorian cosplay pic
Disney/Instagram:@alexm2255

Share

The Mandalorian

A cosplayer has blown Mandalorian fans away with a perfect handmade bounty hunter outfit from the series. It’s so impressive, it looks like it could be used in the next season of the show.

Since its premiere back in 2019, Disney’s The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular series on TV. Star Wars fans everywhere have flocked to the program to get their fix of more adventures from a galaxy far, far away.

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic aspects of the show is the Mandalorian’s suit. His outfit is adored by fans of the series and many have attempted to recreate it for themselves.

One cosplayer has taken the Mandalorian’s outfit to a new level, recreating the old school appearance of the character perfectly.

Mandalorian old school
Disney
The Mandalorian premiered back in November of 2019.

Cosplayer creates perfect old-school Mandalorian outfit

Creating the Mandalorian’s incredibly detailed suit is no easy task, but cosplayer Alexander Moreno has achieved exactly that.

The iconic outfit has been recreated perfectly to match the old-school appearance he was looking for. Moreno could likely walk onto the set of Season 3 of the series tomorrow and no one would bat an eye-lid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Moreno (@alexm2255)

Of course, as with any impressive cosplay, the details are what make the outfit perfect. From the red neon lights inside the helmet to the worn and scuffed appearance of the armor, the suit is picture-perfect.

But what’s a bounty hunter without an impressive set of weapons? Well, Moreno delivers on that front as well, with his outfit including a pistol and rifle so he’s always ready to take on a new bounty at any time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Moreno (@alexm2255)

It’s obvious how much effort has gone into creating this outfit and ensuring it perfectly matches the suit from the show. However, the work has certainly paid off as you’ll struggle to find a better Mandalorian cosplay than his.

Fingers crossed he continues to make great cosplays and we potentially see him recreate some other characters from the series.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer smashes it as Twisted Tea Izuku Midoriya

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:07

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer lorentz_iwood next to Deku from My Hero Academia
YouTube: Lorentz iWood / Bones

Share

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya a.k.a. Deku has been recreated perfectly by cosplayer Lorentz iWood, producing both casual and hero looks for the fan-favorite character.

One anime that seems to be an unlimited source of cosplay inspiration is My Hero Academia. The show began airing in 2016, adapted from a manga that was published prior, and since then has gone on to secure a huge fanbase.

The anime features a host of distinct characters who each have their own abilities, referred to as Quirks in the show. The Quirks dictate what abilities certain people have, and it often is tied into aspects of their personality and aesthetic.

Deku from my Hero Academia mid-scene

However Izuku Midoriya did not originally have a Quirk, something that ended up getting him bullied. Despite his lack of ability, he still dreamed of becoming a professional hero, with the anime following his journey alongside a host of other characters.

One cosplayer who recreated Izuku’s iconic look was Lorentz iWood, who took on the challenge of creating a range of different looks for the popular character.

In Deku’s hero look, Lorentz wears his green paneled jumpsuit with darker green strips running down the arms and in geometric formations on the torso. The tops of the sturdy green boots can be seen peeking over his knees, and contrast the chunky red utility belt and stark white gloves perfectly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

The shaggy green hair and lightly freckled face are a great match for Izuku, and he completed the look with a can of Twisted Tea, a reference to the viral meme which commenters under the cosplay were loving.

Lorentz also showed off a more casual Izuku look with a bold red hoodie and ripped jeans – though he still carried over the air of coolness to both looks. The photos captured by Richard Arcel are stunning, and perfectly showcase the fantastic costume along with the vivid backdrops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

This cosplayer has clearly put a lot of hard work into Izuku, and the results are absolutely amazing, looking just like the real version of the popular character.