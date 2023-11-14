Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplayer slays as the villainous Orin the Red

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan shared an impressive Orin cosplay, capturing the breakout character’s gorgeous and ominous demeanor.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s deep and fascinating characters bring the Sword Coast to life with their stories and personalities. Outside that, though, they simply boast some excellent designs.

Already, cosplayers are taking inspiration from Larian Studios’ massive RPG, with even some of the game’s voice actors getting in on the fun.

However, one of the best looks so far is inspired by a character you may not expect: the villainous Orin the Red.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplayer kills as Orin the Red

Reddit user buffmiffy shared the stunning Orin look, which is made all the more impressive by the fact that it is their first time making a cosplay from scratch. buffmiffy credits YouTube tutorials with helping them with the project.

Article continues after ad

The cosplay nails Orin’s iconic red outfit, along with her long blonde braid, solid white eyes, and various accessories. The makeup also brings to life the distinct skin details along the changeling’s face, arms, and chest.

Article continues after ad

As for the dagger, buffmiffy says that was 3D printed with the stone “edited in,” as it was missing from the STL file.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The cosplayer’s hard work certainly paid off, as the Baldur’s Gate 3 community seems quite impressed with the look’s strong attention to detail.

“This is probably the coolest BG3 cosplay I’ve seen yet! And I’m shocked that this is your first time. You did amazing!” said one commenter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another took it a step further, literally offering themself to Orin saying, “Yeah, just go ahead and take me as your sacrifice.”

As for Baldur’s Gate 3, it was just nominated for eight Game Awards including Game of the Year. Between that and the highly-anticipated Xbox port still planned for this year, Larian’s RPG shows no signs of stopping – which is promising for those who hope for even more impressive fan works like this Orin cosplay.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.