Overwatch Mercy cosplay stuns with amazing 3D-printed wings

Cosplay prop store Designedby3d recently shared a photo of its mind-boggling efforts on an Overwatch Mercy build, which includes painted and 3D-printed wings.

Overwatch remains a go-to property for inspiration in the cosplay community. And Mercy regularly receives her due thanks to talented fans around the world.

One person, Carnivorous_sheep, channeled Mercy’s Halloween Terror Witch skin for the Ohayocon anime convention in 2022.

Meanwhile, cosplayers Shappi Workshop and mikomihokina teamed up last year for a Mercy and Ashe photoset. The Mercy outfit, specifically, brought to life the Support hero’s Winged Victory outfit.

Overwatch Mercy cosplay design goes back to basics

Prop store Designedby3d uploaded an image of its 3D-printed Mercy wings to the Overwatch subreddit. Instead of borrowing the design from a post-launch skin, the designers recreated Mercy’s classic look.

The wings serve as the highlight of the photo, having been created using “3D-printed parts and EVA foam.” And, as you can see in the post below, the paint job deserves a round of applause as well.

Thus far, the Reddit post has garnered more than 2,000 upvotes in just a matter of hours. Replies suggest many Overwatch fans are nothing short of impressed by the build, too.

“That’s cool as hell! Nice work,” one person wrote. Others were also quick to sing the designer’s praises on the paint job.

This Mercy-centric cosplay content has begun making the rounds just as a host of changes impact the character in-game. Overwatch 2’s upcoming Season 3 release will introduce Mercy players to a new passive ability, for example. The Support character’s old passive ability, Regeneration, will be shelved as a result.