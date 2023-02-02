Cyberpunk 2077 fan joins Trauma Team with amazing MagFest cosplay

For MAGFest 2023, a Cyberpunk 2077 fan wore cosplay inspired by the role-playing game’s in-universe Trauma Team.

An emergency response group, Trauma Team International featured in some of the first pieces of content shown for Cyberpunk 2077.

The corporation and its workers have also received quite a bit of attention beyond the game. Months after the RPG’s launch, Dark Horse Comics published Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, a graphic novel that follows the lone survivor of a TTI-involved shootout.

Trauma Team featured heavily in Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, too. It’s no wonder, then, that cosplayers have taken a liking to the armored EMT look.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay stuns at MAGFest 2023

Reddit user mednik97 attended MAGFest 2023 in Maryland earlier this year. They didn’t show up empty-handed, though. Instead, the Redditor wore cosplay inspired by the Cyberpunk universe’s Trauma Team.

The look came complete with the crew’s stylized helmet and visor, padding, and a weapon that looked as though it was ripped from a Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot.

It’s an incredible effort from someone who said this marked their first attempt at cosplay.

Reddit: mednik97 Cyberpunk 2077 Trauma Team Cosplay

Reddit: mednik97 Trauma Team Cosplay

Of course, other users had questions about the visibility inside the helmet, to which mednik97 responded: “The front visor is velcro so it pops in and out easily; the padding also gives me a slit of vision between the lower mask and the visor panel.”

Cosplay isn’t the only way the fan community is getting involved in the world of Cyberpunk. Late last year, CD Projekt Red hosted a music contest for those interested in hearing their tracks in Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC.

Yesterday, the studio announced the winners, meaning Cyberpunk 2077’s new radio station, 89.7 Growl FM, will feature 14 fan-made songs. The confirmed list of genres for the new station includes Electronic, Metal, and Hip-Hop.