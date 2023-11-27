Batman cosplayer shows off scary accurate Dark Knight Returns costume

Batman in The Dark Knight Returns is a much darker figure.

A cosplayer and foam sculptor has shown off their cosplay of Batman from The Dark Knight Returns, and it looks like a classic comic drawing brought to life.

Batman cosplayers are not an unusual sight. The character’s popularity translates to every other medium, after all, be it TV shows, movies, or action figures.

But there are some genuinely impressive lengths cosplayers will go to to nail the perfect Batman look.

One such cosplayer shared their photos to Reddit and is wowing users with a terrifying Batman ripped straight out of the Dark Knight’s most iconic story.

Cosplayer shows off Batman costume straight out of The Dark Knight Returns

Reddit user karrver_fx shared the images to the r/cosplay subreddit, showing off a terrifyingly accurate Batman from The Dark Knight Returns.

The look includes the Frank Miller-designed Batman’s signature stocky build and a menacing sneer.

The costume is the work of Shelly Karrver of Karrver Studio Creature FX & Design. They shared a behind-the-scenes look at the suit on their Instagram, showing the impressive amount of foam latex and detail work that went into building the costume.

Karrver is no stranger to terrifying and impressive monster builds, including Spider-Man’s latest ally Rek-Rap and Throg, the God of Thunder. Reddit was equally impressed, discussing the accuracy of the costume and the stunning work that went into it.

“Absolute unit” one user commented, “It’s almost like a figure. Incredible job.”

“What?? It’s a costume??” another added, “I thought [it was] a sculpture.”

“In a way, it is a sculpture,” Karrver responded, “We sculpted the mask and chin, but, yes, there is a person Inside this suit!”

DC Comics Frank Miller and Klaus Janson’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns redefined the character.

Released in 1986, The Dark Knight Returns is a seminal Batman story written by Sin City creator Frank Miller with illustrations by Miller and Klaus Janson. The four-issue series redefined Batman as a dark vigilante figure.

The Dark Knight Returns is largely credited with restoring the darker aspects of Batman after the 1960s series made camp such a prominent aspect of the character, and as such, has inspired many Batman projects. Its tone laid the groundwork for 1989’s Batman, while its costume and armored Batsuit were direct inspirations for Ben Affleck’s take in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

