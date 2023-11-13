Mortal Kombat fans stunned by horrifyingly perfect Mileena cosplay

A Mortal Kombat fan has shared an impressively detailed cosplay of the series’ ravenous and terrifying Mileena.

Mileena is one of Mortal Kombat‘s most recognizable characters, serving as a villain and Kombatant in various games since her debut.

Based on her popularity, it’s no wonder fans would want to cosplay as her. However, her form-fitting outfits and that iconic demon mouth present quite the challenge.

That’s why it’s all the more impressive when someone is able to pull off an accurate Mileena cosplay, such as this one that was recently shared on Reddit.

Mileena cosplayer impresses with scarily accurate smile

Reddit user silverberryfrog shared several pictures of their impressive Mileena look, which feature both the character’s distinct mouth as well as the mask she often wears to hide that horrific feature.

The teeth are obviously the focal point of any maskless Mileena look, but the rest of the outfit is equally impressive.

This particular cosplay is based on Mileena’s default appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, in which she appeared as a DLC character. silverberryfrog’s look is pretty spot on with its asymmetric cut, purple gloves, silver gauntlets, sharp nails, and more.

The most significant difference between the cosplay and the actual design is the hair. While this particular Mileena look wears a bob with short bangs, the cosplayer chose a wig with slightly longer hair and longer bangs.

This was an intentional change, as silverberryfrog mentions in a comment that “I decided the little baby bangs did not translate well to my face.”

Fortunately, the cosplayer’s efforts did not go unappreciated.

“Those teeth are genuinely terrifying and I mean that in the best way possible lol,” said one Reddit user. Given Mileena’s canon appearance, that’s a pretty big compliment.

Others praised the cosplayer’s attention to detail, particularly Mileena’s sashes and gauntlets.

While the recently released Mortal Kombat 1 has proven controversial due to its pervasive microtransactions, a messy Nintendo Switch port, and more, fan works like this show that the Mortal Kombat fanbase is still going strong.