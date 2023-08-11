UFC star reveals she’s been blocked from walking out in cosplay

Brazilian strawweight and UFC star Polyana Viana says she’d like to do cosplay walkouts but the UFC won’t allow it.

Polyana Viana returns to the octagon this weekend for UFC on ESPN 51, where she’ll face off against Iasmin Lucindo at Las Vegas’ UFC Apex. The bout’s set for Saturday, August 12, and will be aired on ESPN and the streaming service ESPN+.

In addition to her prowess at mixed martial arts, Viana is also well known for cosplaying some of her favorite anime characters. Every so often, the strawweight shares photos of these cosplay endeavors on Instagram, one of which shows her decked out in garb inspired by Naruto’s Konan.

Article continues after ad

While Viana would like to see the two worlds collide, she recently revealed that UFC has strict rules when it comes to walkouts.

UFC star says cosplay walkouts are prohibited

When asked by MMA Junkie if she’d consider walking out wearing cosplay if it was allowed, Viana revealed that she’s actually asked to do so several times in the past.

Viana told the reporter through an interpreter,

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’ve tried so many times, and I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana. They’ve never allowed it. I wanted a cape… I’ve tried with like a blank bandana. I can’t. Apparently, Naruto is a brand that does not allow it or something like that. I’ve tried so many times. I’ve asked. They never let me do it, but if I could, definitely I would.”

Article continues after ad

The brief anime discussion begins around the 4:25 timestamp in the video linked below (via MMA Junkie):

It’s unfortunate that the organization’s rules prevent the UFC star from living out her anime cosplay dreams. But she’d probably be at home in the wrestling world, given how often WWE and AEW fighters dress up as their favorite pop culture characters.

Jade Cargill famously dressed up as She-Hulk for AEW All Out 2022. Cargill’s also known for entering the arena in attire inspired by Jade from Mortal Kombat. And WWE’s Tommaso Ciampa brought Kratos to the ring for Halloween a couple of years ago.