Charli D’Amelio crowned Disney “princess” with stunning Snow White cosplay

Charli D’Amelio has stunned fans with her Snow White cosplay for Halloween this year, resulting in her being hailed as a “princess.”

While Halloween isn’t officially until the 31st, many are celebrating the spooky holiday early to cash in on weekend festivities.

Celebrities are no exception; social media is already awash with costumes as big names across the globe jump online to show off their outfits.

Amongst those embracing Halloween is TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who took to Instagram to share her stunning Snow White cosplay — and her fans have consequently crowned her as a Disney “princess.”

Sporting Snow White’s iconic dress from Disney’s 1938 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Charli completed the look with a long black wig, red heels, and even a little bird prop.

Her take on Disney’s first-ever princess has been well received, the Instagram post garnering already over 189,000 likes in just an hour.

Fans took to her comment section to share their excitement over the cosplay, calling Charli the “prettiest princess” they have ever seen.

“Petition for [Charli] to play snow white in the Disney remake,” one person wrote. Another said, “No matter what costume and outfit [she] wears, everything always looks perfect.”

Charli also showed off her Snow White cosplay with two videos on TikTok, where the reception was equally positive.

One excited viewer commented, “OMG I can’t breathe, she looks so beautiful,”

While Charli won’t be starring as the lead in Disney’s latest live-action remake, at least fans were given a glimpse of her potential as the iconic Princess this Halloween season. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.