Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer hits the water as Gym Leader Nessa - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing Sword & Shield Gym leader Nessa to life with her stunning costume.

Pokemon Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019, and introduced players to the Galar region and a whole new cast of characters. The community can’t seem to get enough of the RPG’s fierce Gym Leader, Nessa.

Popular cosplayer Chibi ‘chibigains‘ celebrated the heroine with her incredible true-to-life take on the Water-type Trainer. Her adorable poolside shots will leave fans of the Gen 8 game in awe.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes real-life Nessa

In Sword & Shield, players face off against Gym Leader Nessa after visiting the second city in the game Hulbury. The fierce Trainer resides over the oceanside town’s stadium and has an epic team of Water-type ‘mon, including Gen 8 newcomer Drednaw.

Cosplayer chibigains portrayed the beloved character in a series of posts on Instagram. The talented artist creatively captured Nessa’s love of the ocean by posing in a pool of water next to an adorable life-size water float of Lapras.

In the Twilight Wings anime, she swims with the majestic creature during a photoshoot, which Chibi perfectly re-created with the help of renowned cosplay photographer ‘vamplettes‘.

In another picture taken by Collette, Chibi gave viewers a full look at her insanely detailed costume. Her two-piece Galar uniform not only has every pattern in the game, but she also accurately sports Nessa’s golden armbands and seashell jewelry which wraps around her stomach.

Those interested in the rest of Chibi’s insanely detailed cosplays should check out her Instagram. The artist transforms into a whole host of characters from gaming to anime.

Fans of Nessa are in luck as the Gym Leader made her return in Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Players can team up with the Trainer in the Galar Star Tournament.