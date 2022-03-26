Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer braces for battle as fearless Suki

Crafty cosplayer Jazmine Leija has added another masterpiece to her collection by bringing Suki, the fearless leader of the Kyoshi Warriors in Avatar: The Last Airbender, to life.

Avatar: The Last Airbender might have aired over a decade ago, but it’s still a special show to many people around the world all these years later. A big reason for that is its characters.

Suki is one of the few supporting characters who can’t bend an element. However, she is incredibly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and proficient in wielding war fans and a katana, making her an asset to Team Avatar.

Advertisement

Her skills and leadership qualities play a pivotal role throughout the story. Eventually, she becomes the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an order of female warriors who serve to protect her homeland, Kyoshi Island.

Jazmine is one of the most talented cosplayers in the scene. She’s done it all, from My Hero Academia’s Froppy, to Demon Slayer characters Mitsuri Kanroji and Shinobu Kocho, and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

It was only a matter of time before she cosplayed another character from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, and this time, it was Suki.

“Suki is beauty and grace, but she will also punch you in the face!” she said.

Advertisement

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer stands her ground as fiery female Tanjiro

The cosplay couldn’t be more perfect. The face paint, outfit, and props are all on point, and the steadfast pose in front of a lush green background was a nice touch, too. It genuinely looks like a snippet from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaz 💖 (@jazmine_leija)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still as popular as ever despite its age, and the fact so many incredible cosplays keep popping up on social media is a testament to that. Fans simply can’t get enough of them, too.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer takes center stage as Himiko Toga

If you’d like to stay in the loop with all of the latest and greatest cosplays we’ve covered, you can find them in our cosplay section by clicking here. Jazmine has featured in there many times, and there’s no doubt she’ll be back again.