How tall is Venom in Marvel Comics & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features the most visually dynamic Venom seen to date, and the first thing anyone would notice about him is just how impressively tall he is.

Perhaps the most visually impressive thing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the main attraction itself. Venom makes his triumphant debut, and he’s impressively terrifying.

The sheer size of Venom immediately stood out to players. He’s a hulking monstrosity, able to pick up Spider-Man with one hand and hurl him across the room.

The size of the Venom of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is distinct in that the comic interpretation, while occasionally depicted as hulking, is typically much smaller. So, just how tall are Marvel and Insomniac’s versions of Venom, anyway?

Venom’s height in Marvel Comics and Marevl’s Spider-Man 2, explained.

How tall is Venom in Marvel Comics?

Marvel Comics Venom has some ability to shapeshift in the comics, meaning his height depends on the situation…and who is wearing the symbiote.

Venom himself is an indeterminate size, but Eddie Brock is 6’2” tall. Eddie’s height is detailed in the 2004 Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man. The 2008 installment doesn’t mention Brock but does reference the then-current host, Mac Gargan (aka Scorpion), as being 6’ 3”.

Inside the symbiote, Brock is capable of shape-shifting. Sometimes, it’s roughly Brock’s size or a hair taller. Other stories depict Venom as a hulking monstrosity, able to easily grow larger than his opponents.

Insomniac Venom of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has some ability to shapeshift, but he typically stays the same size throughout the game.

How tall is Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

The Venom of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is 10’ 5” tall. Unlike his comic counterpart, he doesn’t appear to shift his size often, but he remains one of the tallest depictions of the symbiote to date. While his height is never detailed in game, we can get an accurate height thanks to high-end collectibles manufacturer Hot Toys.

Hot Toys’ impressively massive 1:6 scale Venom figure clocks in at 21 inches, which even outclasses Sony’s Venom statue. Given it’s an officially licensed product, we can safely assume this is an accurate 1:6 scale figure. Some quick math puts the full-size representation of the character at 126 inches, or 10’ 5”. In comparison, the Hot Toys Spider-Man would come out to 5’ 9”.

