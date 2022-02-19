When is Warzone Pacific Season 3? Season 2 end date, Caldera, Vanguard, more

Warzone Pacific Season 2 may have dropped recently, but many fans are already casting their minds forwards to Season 3, and what is to come then. Here, we run through everything we know so far, including when to expect it, what Caldera changes will come and what it will mean for CoD: Vanguard.

After much excitement – mostly in the form of manifesting bug fixes – Warzone Pacific Season 2 finally dropped on February 14, bringing a host of changes to Caldera and, thankfully, a number of patches to improve Warzone’s playability.

Similarly, Vanguard Season 2 got underway, bringing new modes and maps to the 2021 instalment. Both seasons began at the same time, as is expected to happen with Season 3 when it gets underway. But when will that be?

When does Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 start?

Unfortunately, Activision, Sledgehammer, and Raven do not pre-emptively confirm seasonal dates for Warzone or Vanguard. However, the expiry of the current season’s battle pass gives us the best idea of when we can expect the following one to drop.

Using that logic, we can expect Warzone Pacific Season 3 to drop on or just after Tuesday 29 March. An early April start is also not out of the question.

Normal seasons run for roughly a couple of months, but Season 2 was delayed to allow Raven and Sledgehammer time to iron out more mistakes. A similar delay for Season 3 is certainly a possibility.

What can we expect from Warzone and Vanguard Season 3?

Because it remains some time away, there are no specifics yet on what to expect with Season 3. However, past seasons certainly give us an idea.

On that, Warzone fans can expect any new Vanguard weapons to be added and improvements to footstep audio, which devs have already signalled will come with Season 3. There should also be small adjustments to Caldera, which continues to come in for criticism from the player base.

With Vanguard, players can expect new maps, modes, and weapons. Anything beyond that is currently unclear.

We will, of course, update this page as more information becomes available.