When is Season 3 of Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2? Season 2 end date

Warzone 2 Season 3 has yet to be confirmed by developers, but we do have an idea of what’s coming when Season 2 ends.

Warzone 2 Season 2 brought a number of huge changes to the game. While Season 3 doesn’t seem to be redesigning quite as much, it will bring one of the most anticipated modes in the game’s history.

From the start date to all of the anticipated changes, here’s what’s to come in the next era of Call of Duty’s battle royale.

When does Warzone 2 Season 3 start?

Activision Blizzard Ashika Island is a new addition to Warzone 2 in Season 2.

Season 2 started on February 15 and will run for 55 days, meaning that Season 3 will kick off on April 12.

Players can track how much time is left in the current season by looking at the Battle Pass timer in-game.

As always, there will be new rewards tied to the fresh Pass that will replace the expiring one.

Warzone 2 Season 3: Ranked & Plunder confirmed

The previous season’s patch notes confirmed that Warzone 2’s Ranked mode is set for Season 3 and the fan-favorite game mode Plunder is also on the way.

It’s worth noting that the notes don’t specify either mode will be arriving on day one of the updates, so players will need to keep their eyes open for more info as we get closer to April 12.

There are no details on how Ranked will operate just yet, but the layout of the Multiplayer version, which features seven separate skill divisions, could be a place for players to look if they’re hoping to understand how it will work.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 new game mode

Gun Fight, the smaller arena mode that debuted in MW 2019 and returned in Black Ops Cold War, will be arriving in MW2 next season as well.

The playlist will bring a number of new maps for players to play in a more intimate competition, with 2v2 & 3v3 matches being the standard.

That’s everything we know for now, but be sure to check back in as we draw in on Season 2 Reloaded and the eventual arrival of Season 3.