Fresh CoD leaks claim to reveal real-life location of Warzone 2’s map

Fresh Call of Duty leaks from renowned insider TheGhostofHope appear to confirm the location of Warzone 2’s battle royale map, and it could also corroborate information relating to Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare II.

Warzone’s issues with bugs and prolific cheating have led many to grow frustrated with the Call of Duty battle royale in the years since its launch.

While frequent patches and RICOCHET anti-cheat have been introduced to try and improve both situations, many players are looking forward to the confirmed Warzone 2 – a sequel BR expected to drop in late 2022.

Much about WZ 2 remains unclear but new information from reputable leaker TheGhostofHope could well confirm a setting for the map.

On April 23, they tweeted: “The Warzone 2 map will heavily take inspiration from Medellin, Colombia.”

The city is located in the Aburra Valley of Colombia, a central region of the Andes mountains. As such, it features a variety of regions including downtown skyscrapers, thick jungle, and densely populated urban areas.

The Warzone 2 map will heavily take inspiration from Medellin, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/3W7EOi4Kda — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 23, 2022

Of course, the information is not confirmed until we hear officially from Activision or Infinity Ward. The leaks, though, seem especially viable given what we know about 2022’s Modern Warfare II.

According to leaks about the annual installment, it will focus on the conflict with Colombia’s drug cartels. A major cartel – the Medellin Cartel – was run under the leadership of the infamous Pablo Escobar and originated in the city.

We also know that Warzone 2 will be developed by Infinity Ward, so a consistent setting between the annual installment and Warzone 2 seems likely. It would also continue a trend started in Black Ops 4’s Blackout which saw POIs from multiplayer maps carried over into the BR environment.

Plenty responded positively to the news and remain excited to see what Infinity Ward has in store in both the upcoming titles.