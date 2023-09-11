When is Warzone & Modern Warfare 2 Season 6?

Season 6 is set to be the last season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as we know it currently, so it could prove to be a big one for the game before Modern Warfare 3 launches. Here’s everything we know.

With Season 5, Call of Duty introduced a number of new multiplayer maps to Modern Warfare 2, including a remake of Call of Duty 4’s Strike, while Warzone saw a number of long-awaited changes to movement speed that players have clamored for ever since the switch from Caldera.

There were also a number of new operators added to the game, including the likes of Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, and Nicki Minaj, so as to celebrate 50 years of hip hop.

But with only a few weeks left before the launch of Modern Warfare 3 and focus shifting on to the new game, what can we expect from Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 and when is it?

At the time of writing, it looks as though Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will kick off on Wednesday, September 27, and the updated servers usually go live at around 9AM PT (12PM ET/5PM BST).

This is based on the Battle Pass timer displayed in-game, and has not formally been announced by Activision, though the timer is usually accurate unless there are delays.

This follows the usual pattern for Call of Duty updates, with around 2 months between major updates and a Wednesday launch date.

Of course, it is possible that there could be delays, if they’re not ready to launch all of the new content that comes with the game, but it’s likely at this point in the game’s life cycle that the update should go smoothly with no major game-changing content to add in.