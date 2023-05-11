When is Season 4 of Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2? Season 3 end date

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has yet to be confirmed by developers, but we do have an idea of what’s coming when Season 3 ends.

Season 3 delivered a wide variety of multiplayer content for fans to sink their teeth into. Infinity Ward added two original 6v6 maps and two battle maps. The seasonal update also marked the return of Gunfight, which was a fan-favorite game in MW 2019.

Meanwhile, Season 3 Reloaded gave Warzone 2 community members what they have been waiting for. The mid-season update added Ranked Play and made a number of TTK and movement changes.

There isn’t much indication of what fans can expect next. But, from the start date to all of the expected changes, here’s what’s to come in the latest Call of Duty titles next season.

Activision Warzone 2 Season 3 made a whole host of changes.

When does MW2 Season 4 start?

We expect Warzone 2 Season 4 to begin on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, as this is the date that the Season 3 Battle Pass expires, according to the in-game timer.

Take this date with a grain of salt, as the developers have not announced an official start date for the upcoming season. There is always a chance that Season 4 could experience a delay. We will provide an update when there is a definitive timeline.

Warzone 2 Season 4 expected content

It’s still too far away from the start of Warzone 2 Season 4 to have a clear picture of what’s coming down the pipeline. However, a group of content comes every season without fail. If the developers continue the same pattern, players should be able to expect similar.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here is everything expected to be part of the Season 4 update.

New Battle Pass

Brand-new weapons

Operators and skins

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Quality of life changes

Players can always keep an eye on the Call of Duty Blog for any new information on the upcoming season.

That’s everything we know so far about Warzone 2 Season 4! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?