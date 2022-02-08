Vanguard Season 2 Roadmap revealed: New maps, perks, Ranked Play, full patch notes

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 roadmap has been revealed with the much-anticipated Ranked Play, new maps in Casablanca & Gondola, and a batch of free Perks in the battle pass detailed in the patch notes.
Along with a bevy of changes to Warzone, Raven Software and Sledgehammer are bringing a ton of new content and major bug fixes to the fold.
Ranked Play will let players duke it out with CDL rulesets to give the average Call of Duty match a lot more structure to its gameplay. Meanwhile, the patch will also bring in killstreaks and lethal equipment like the Ball Turret and Sticky Bomb, respectively.
Take a look at the entire Vanguard Season 2 update patch notes below before it launches on February 10 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT.
Warzone Pacific Season 2 patch notes: Full road map
VANGUARD MULTIPLAYER
- Prove yourself in Ranked Play. Launching alongside the 2022 Call of Duty League season, expect to begin your Ranked journey and play like the pros.
- Two new Multiplayer maps. Duck through the busy streets of Casablanca or partake in some ski-shooting in Gondola, two midsized maps ready to be mastered.
- Free Perks, Killstreak, and Equipment in Battle Pass. Prepare to switch up those Loadouts and shoot for a 12-Killstreak — the Season Two Battle Pass is stocked with free Multiplayer content for all to use.
Ranked Play Beta Kicks Off During Call of Duty League Season
Recently, Toronto Ultra bested 11 other elite professional squads at the Call of Duty League’s Kickoff Classic.
As the league continues its regular 2022 season schedule following an exciting Opening Weekend, Vanguard will offer a bespoke Multiplayer Ranked Play mode (launching in Beta at the start of Season Two) featuring league-approved rules, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards among other innovations from Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games.
Stay tuned later this week for more information about this fourth pillar of Vanguard in a dedicated broadcast from the Call of Duty League and Treyarch.
Two New Core Maps: Explore Casablanca, Watch Your Step on Gondola
From North African deserts to the European mountains, Season Two is serving up two traditional Multiplayer maps at launch, as well as the largest locale in Vanguard yet during the season.
Casablanca (Launch)
A shining jewel of Morocco, Casablanca is a medium-sized, three-lane-style map within a bustling marketplace. With several buildings to explore and climb upon, expect a variety of vertical engagements that invite a variety of close- to long-range tactics.
Gondola (Launch)
Don’t look down on this medium-sized, three-lane-style map. Take a trip on the Gondola to travel above a large gulch and fire watchtower, but hop off before it rides off the cliff! Operators can also take advantage of the long sightline this gondola route provides, or head through the power plant and caves for more close-quarters battle.
Two Perks, Lethal Grenade, and Killstreak — Free in Battle Pass
Some free rewards are just too good to keep under wraps until the dedicated Battle Pass blog dropping in this channel in the next few days.
Ball Turret Gunner — Killstreak
Call of Duty®: WWII fans know the Ball Turret’s power well.
Beginning the Season Two Battle Pass with a bang — or multiple across 30 seconds — the Ball Turret Gunner can be activated after achieving a 12 Killstreak, just like the Attack Dogs.
This Killstreak is hard to earn but rewarding to use, so prepare for potential carnage if you place it within one of three available slots.
Sticky Bomb— Lethal Equipment
A familiar sight for veteran players, the Sticky Bomb is a direct rival to the Frag Grenade and Gammon Bomb as a throwable explosive equipment piece.
Consider it the perfect choice for those stuck between a Frag and a Gammon Bomb.
Armory — Perk 1
A direct counter-Perk to Engineer, Armory is ideal for Operators who use more than just their weaponry in combat, namely placeable Demolition Charges, concussion mines, and placeable Field Equipment pieces.
Mechanic — Perk 3
Mechanic provides a reasonable buff to Field Upgrade charge time, making it a must-have for completing challenges related to them or for Operators who love using them.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Vanguard
Don’t have an IRL Duo for Season Two launch day? Vanguard will feature a Valentine’s Day themed experience with some Double XP opportunities and thematic changes for dropping in around this time.
No love is needed to enjoy it; just invite some friends and prepare to fight for a true King of Hearts.
Coming in Season: Arms Race and Vehicles — Launch Patch Notes to Drop in the Coming Days
An Arms Race with Armored War Machines is bigger than infantry combat — it’s piloting Motorcycles, Squad Transport Vehicles, and Tanks en route to destroying enemy bases.
This and other features are expected to arrive during Season Two. Sledgehammer Games will release their initial Patch Notes next week, including weapon balance changes.
VANGUARD AND WARZONE OVERVIEW
- S.O.T.F. 007 reports for duty. Task Force Yeti is the first line of defense against Nebula V. Start Season Two strong with Anna Drake, available in the Battle Pass.
- Four New Weapons. Two midrange tools can be found in the Battle Pass, while the Ice Axe and a hard-hitting SMG are slated to drop during the season.
Introducing S.O.T.F. Yeti — Three New Operators Available in Battle Pass and Bundles During Season Two
An elite trio who joined Butcher in a high-risk — and even higher-altitude — raid for Nebula V, Task Force Yeti is the seventh Special Operations group out of Vanguard’s forerunners for tactical warfare.
Each brings its own favored weapon and background to the front lines, with Austrian assaulter Anna Drake leading the pack via Season Two’s Battle Pass.
Anna Drake (Launch)
This soldier takes justice into her own hands.
Anna fights for vengeance and plans to release her fury on those who murdered all she loved. She protects the vulnerable, taking on their trauma to fuel and direct her rage.
Her expertise in the Alps is built on years of hunting and defending her people, making her a prime leader for Butcher’s latest task force.
Thomas Bolt (In-Season)
He would rather live in the past than the present and insist that everyone else should do the same.
Thomas Bolt is a strict man with a passion for following the rules and serving his country.
He believes he’s fighting for a better world, and underneath his hard exterior, he’s promised himself he’ll finally get married after the war.
A true gunner who saw action in both World Wars, Thomas is not afraid to dig his heels into the harsh winter ground and rid the world of evil one last time.
Gustavo Dos Santos (In-Season)
After receiving confidential intelligence about Germany’s plans for Brazil from members of the resistance, Gustavo returned home to protect his family and deliver this intelligence.
He was then immediately conscripted into the Brazilian Expeditionary Force — “the Smoking Cobras” — leading his unit in taking Monte Castello and breaking the last German line in Northern Italy.
As part of Task Force Yeti, Gustavo is unafraid to engage up close, with his preferred weapon being an SMG he grew attached to while performing his World War II heroics.
Operators will get their hands on several classic armaments to bolster their Loadouts across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
Unlock the KG M40 Assault Rifle and Whitley LMG on day one through the Battle Pass; then prepare to add the Ice Axe and a prototypical SMG as you settle into Season Two.
KG M40: Assault Rifle (Launch)
“Workhorse assault rifle, naturally steady and accurate.”
Adopted across several Scandinavian armies during the war, and also the preferred weapon of Anna Drake, the KG M40 is a high-caliber fully automatic weapon that rivals the first three Assault Rifles unlocked in Vanguard.
Boasting the second highest damage per shot in its category, a similar effective range to the NZ-41, and a fire rate above 600 RPM, this weapon can be a strong contender in mid- to long-distance engagements. Its strengths can be fully unlocked when an Operator can control its recoil, a mix of horizontal and vertical kicks like the Cooper Carbine, but with slightly better centering speed.
Whitley: LMG (Launch)
“Heavy long-range machine gun, cumbersome but consistent.”
The Whitley represents one of the first machine guns ever used in warfare, rivaling its Battle Pass brother for a strong mid- to long-range tool across all three game modes.
Despite its age, this LMG is highly customizable, and even in its base form provides a niche role with the best damage per shot compared to its four Vanguard competitors.
This weapon may have great potential across Vanguard and Warzone, but if you have skills like Thomas Bolt, the Whitley may soon become your favored weapon.
Ice Axe (In-Season)
A handy climbing implement that has combat use as both a melee or thrown weapon.
In the Alps, an Ice Axe is sharp enough to stick through rocky mountainsides or a hard target.
This strong melee tool is fit for snowy conditions, although it is deadly enough to be a one-hit kill no matter where in the world it is swung.
Armaguerra 43: SMG (In-Season)
Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements.
Only produced in small quantities, this advanced submachine gun gave insight into how modern CQB armaments could function, even though its design was never built upon in the decades to follow.
Due to its prototypical nature, more research is needed on its available attachments and effectiveness in live-fire scenarios.
The Armaguerra 43 can be unlocked in one of two ways: through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle to be released later this season, which features a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family.