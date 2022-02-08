Vanguard Season 2 Roadmap revealed: New maps, perks, Ranked Play, full patch notes

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 roadmap has been revealed with the much-anticipated Ranked Play, new maps in Casablanca & Gondola, and a batch of free Perks in the battle pass detailed in the patch notes.

Along with a bevy of changes to Warzone, Raven Software and Sledgehammer are bringing a ton of new content and major bug fixes to the fold.

Ranked Play will let players duke it out with CDL rulesets to give the average Call of Duty match a lot more structure to its gameplay. Meanwhile, the patch will also bring in killstreaks and lethal equipment like the Ball Turret and Sticky Bomb, respectively.

Take a look at the entire Vanguard Season 2 update patch notes below before it launches on February 10 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 patch notes: Full road map

VANGUARD MULTIPLAYER

Prove yourself in Ranked Play . Launching alongside the 2022 Call of Duty League season, expect to begin your Ranked journey and play like the pros.

. Launching alongside the 2022 Call of Duty League season, expect to begin your Ranked journey and play like the pros. Two new Multiplayer maps. Duck through the busy streets of Casablanca or partake in some ski-shooting in Gondola, two midsized maps ready to be mastered.

Duck through the busy streets of Casablanca or partake in some ski-shooting in Gondola, two midsized maps ready to be mastered. Free Perks, Killstreak, and Equipment in Battle Pass. Prepare to switch up those Loadouts and shoot for a 12-Killstreak — the Season Two Battle Pass is stocked with free Multiplayer content for all to use.