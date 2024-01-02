When is Season 2 of Warzone & Modern Warfare 3? Season 1 end date

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is fast approaching, as players anticipate some fresh new content and big changes coming to Call of Duty. But when is it actually starting?

Modern Warfare 3 and its Warzone integration are still fairly fresh, especially with Urzikstan only launching in Warzone in December 2023, coinciding with the Season 1 release.

The first season of Modern Warfare 3 not only brought a whole new Warzone experience but a number of new maps, modes, and weapons in multiplayer to give the game a new lease of life.

Here’s what we know about Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 2 so far.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will start on Wednesday, February 7 – based on the end date of the Season 1 battle pass.

The current Season 1 Battle Pass is scheduled to end on February 7, and this always moves straight into the new season starting. This is barring any delays or changes from the developers, neither of which are currently expected.

Activision The Modern Warfare 3/Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass ends on February 7.

What is expected to arrive in MW3/Warzone Season 2?

As for the type of content players can expect in Season 2, nothing has yet been announced at the time of writing, but there are certain things that you can expect to come in every new Call of Duty season. This includes (but is not limited to):

New maps

New modes

New weapons

New Operators

Weapon balancing changes

New Zombies Act, Schematics, and Wonder Weapon

New Battle Pass

Before all that, though, we’ve got Season 1 Reloaded coming in January, the big mid-season update that is going to bring a new SMG and LMG, 6v6 map Rio, ranked play, and more.

So whether you’re a multiplayer grinder or Warzone demon, there’s going to be plenty for you to look forward to when the new season comes — and more details should start coming out following the launch of Season 1 Reloaded.