CoD Vanguard Season 3 roadmap: New maps, Trophy System, DLC & Zombies changes

There is still plenty of time to prove yourself in Vanguard Ranked Play before the end of the 2022 Call of Duty League Season, and during Classified Arms, you can get some unique rewards for competing alongside the best in the game.

During this new competitive season, you can earn two new fully configured Weapon Blueprints — one SMG and one Assault Rifle — as well as two slick black and orange camos, which can be used on all weapons. There are also Charms, Emblems, and even more rewards for playing Ranked Play; consider these some incentives to get on the ladder and restart your climb to the top, as all players’ Skill Ratings and Skill Divisions reset for a fresh start.

And with a new Call of Duty League Midseason Pack coming this season, you might be able to rock a pro player’s signature on your weapon while you try to better them in Ranked Play…