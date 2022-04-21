CoD Vanguard Season 3 roadmap: New maps, Trophy System, DLC & Zombies changes

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a huge overhaul in the Season 3 update, including a Mayhem Map, Trophy Systems, and more.
On April 21, Activision posted details on their official blog page for what’s included in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, with Caldera map changes and a Kong x Godzilla event coming to the battle royale title.
In addition to that, Vanguard players can expect significant changes to content in Multiplayer game modes.
With Season 3 starting on April 27, let’s run through everything that’s coming up in the Vanguard roadmap.
Everything coming in CoD Vanguard Season 3: Full roadmap
VANGUARD OVERVIEW
- Mayhem Map, Trophy System Coming at Launch. Tower over your opponents and a mock city in a new small-sized map, using the Trophy System to defend your squad from incoming projectiles.
- A New Ranked Season Begins. Begin a new ascent to the Top 250 as you earn new Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, and more in Ranked Play.
- The Road Ahead for Vanguard Zombies. In addition to 20 new Season Challenges and the introduction of fresh Battle Pass weaponry, Treyarch has shared their plans for the future of Vanguard Zombies.
Maps: Mayhem at Launch, Sphere in Season
This season is all about frenetic Multiplayer fights that are larger than life — if you have loved Das Haus and the other tighter maps in Vanguard thus far, then prepare for literal Mayhem at the start of the season.
Mayhem (Launch)
This 1950s movie set is built for fast-paced combat.
Move quickly and take center stage in this warehouse-turned-mock-city, with multiple destructible elements throughout a small-scale replica of a bustling metropolis.
The roughly three-lane design has an open roof that you can rain Killstreaks down on. Get ready for your close-up and plenty of lights, cameras, and action!
Sphere (In-Season)
Beneath the façade of a coal mine is a hidden weapons lab brimming with secrets.
This small-sized map features dual layers that use plenty of interior space to facilitate fast-paced close-quarter-combat opportunities.
Learn more about this map — and its secrets — later this season.
Call of Duty veterans — and current Warzone players — know this Field Upgrade well.
Designed as a prototypical version of a modern portable defense tool, the Trophy System will be a new Field Upgrade in Vanguard Multiplayer this season. It intercepts Frag Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and No. 69 Stun Grenades while they are still in the air, neutralizing them before they reach the area around the Trophy System.
Unlike previous seasons, the Trophy System will be available for use for all Vanguard players immediately, with no Battle Pass progress required.
New Ranked Season, Rewards, Including Weapon Blueprints and Camos
There is still plenty of time to prove yourself in Vanguard Ranked Play before the end of the 2022 Call of Duty League Season, and during Classified Arms, you can get some unique rewards for competing alongside the best in the game.
During this new competitive season, you can earn two new fully configured Weapon Blueprints — one SMG and one Assault Rifle — as well as two slick black and orange camos, which can be used on all weapons. There are also Charms, Emblems, and even more rewards for playing Ranked Play; consider these some incentives to get on the ladder and restart your climb to the top, as all players’ Skill Ratings and Skill Divisions reset for a fresh start.
And with a new Call of Duty League Midseason Pack coming this season, you might be able to rock a pro player’s signature on your weapon while you try to better them in Ranked Play…
As with previous seasons of Vanguard, Zombies players can expect to equip the newest Battle Pass weapons in your Zombies Loadout, as well as complete 20 new Zombies Season Challenges featuring unique Calling Card & XP bonus rewards.
You can also earn the KG M40 and Whitley weapons from Season Two via new Weapon Unlock Challenges in Zombies, available right after this latest patch. Note: these weapons can also be earned via Multiplayer challenges.
Treyarch also outlined what their plans are for Vanguard Zombies following Classified Arms — read their blog here to get more intel on the upcoming debut of round-based Zombies in Vanguard.
Sledgehammer Games is planning to release their Patch Notes for Vanguard next week prior to their game’s update.
In recent weeks, the studio released multiple small updates addressing balance — including for weapons, Perks, Killstreaks, and more — as well as visual glitches and other issues.
Furthermore, during Season Two Reloaded, Sledgehammer Games debuted the “Experimental Playlist,” a place where they can receive live feedback from the wider community on top of internal quality assurance. For example, the Experimental Playlists in late March covered Vanguard’s spawn system, making changes to its logic so that spawns should feel less random.
This Playlist, as well as the feedback from it, helped inform the studio and implement changes for this upcoming patch.
As always, we greatly value the community’s detailed and attentive feedback through this season and beyond.
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® — Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops Console DLC Resizing
With the launch of the Classified Arms update for Warzone, those on consoles — not PC — will see changes to their Warzone and Modern Warfare® file, as both games are tied to each other.
These changes will likely see a larger than usual download size for Warzone and Modern Warfare. However, the overall game footprint will be reduced for Warzone players, once optimization has taken place.
Those who want to refresh their memory on Modern Warfare’s lore in the game’s Campaign, or experience its Special Ops or Multiplayer, must have that game mode’s DLC packages downloaded to play it. These DLCs, which will be live on April 27 along with the update, are as follows:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Campaign DLC 1
- Special Ops DLC 1
- Multiplayer DLC 2
- Campaign and Special Ops DLC 1
- Multiplayer and Special Ops DLC 1
A redownload of these DLC files may be required for your mode (or modes) to work.