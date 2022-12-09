Rocket League Frosty Fest 2022: Start date, Lofi Girl rewards, game modes & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Rocket League is collaborating with popular Lofi music streamer, Lofi Girl in their annual Frosty Fest event. Here’s everything you need to know along with the rewards you can grab, when it starts, and the new game modes.

Rocket League is back with its annual Frosty Fest event, only this time they’re bringing calm and chill to the otherwise chaotic title. Collaborating with popular Lofi music streamer, Lofi Girl, Rocket League are mixing it up for the holidays with new game modes, rewards, and a fantastic soundtrack.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming Frosty Fest event so you can make the most out of the rewards and short-term matches.

When does Frosty Fest start and end?

Frosty Fest will begin on December 14, 2022, and will include a collaboration with Lofi Girl, bringing chill beats throughout the fest and unique rewards.

As for the end date, Frosty Fest will finish on January 3, 2023, so you’ll need to grab all the rewards while you can if you want to kit your car out in Lofi Girl decal.

Frosty Fest trailer

Rocket League announced their Frosty Fest with a collaborative trailer. it features the popular Lofi steamer, Lofi Girl, and dictates all you can expect during the games holiday event. You can watch it below.

Lofi Girl rewards

The collaboration introduces a plethora of Lofi-girl-inspired rewards as well as classic decals for the holiday period. The rewards you can earn during the Frosty Fest are:

Lofi Girl Decal

Lofi Girl Cat Topper

Lofi Girl Cocoa Topper

Lofi Girl Wheels

Lofi Girl Player Banner

Lofi Girl Winter Player Banner

Lofi Girl Headphones Avatar Border

Frosty Flake Decal

Snowflake Antenna

Igloo Topper

Three new frosty game modes added

Along with new collaborations, rewards, and events, Rocket League is introducing three brand-new game modes for Frosty Fest.

These include Winter Breakaway, Heatseeker Ricochet, and Knockout. Each has its own start and end dates and will allow players to try out different, wintery matches during the festival.

The start and end dates of each game mode are as follows:

Winter Breakaway : December 14 – December 21

: December 14 – December 21 Heatseeker Ricochet: December 21 – December 28

December 21 – December 28 Knockout: December 28 – January 3

That’s all we know about Rocket Leagues’ upcoming Frosty Fest. While waiting for it to start, take a look at some of the upcoming titles you can look forward to:

