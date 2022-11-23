How to play Modern Warfare 2’s World Cup mode: Get free rewards on Support a Team

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing and Modern Warfare 2 has marked the occasion with a prediction challenge. Here’s how to participate in the Support a Team event.

Modern Warfare 2 already got into the World Cup spirit by releasing a Neymar Operator skin on November 21. Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi will also be added as playable Operators. As part of the Modern Warfare FC event, Activision plans on introducing a CODBall mode inspired by Rocket League.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has provided plenty of unexpecting plot twists in the opening matches. Saudi Arabia shocked a Messi-led Argentina squad, and Japan took down a star-studded Germany team. Activision is putting MW2 players’ football knowledge to the test, offering blueprints and other rewards for predicting World Cup games.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about participating in the MW2 Support a Team event.

Activision

How to participate in MW2 Support a Team event

Activision launched the Support a Team event on November 23, and it ends on December 2. Players will have the chance to vote on six total matchups.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here are the steps for voting on a game:

Open up Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. On PlayStation, hit the Options Button or the Menu button on Xbox and enter the CoD HQ menu. Scroll down to the Support a Team section. From there, you should be able to vote on a match winner.

On the right, you can see two weapon camo rewards as part of the Support a Team event.

The first match to vote on is the USA vs. England game on Friday, November 15. The voting is live for two days, and then a new game will replace the match.

Predicting two matches correctly earns one weapon blueprint, as seen above. If you predict four games correctly, you win an additional weapon blueprint. Losers receive a consolation prize, and in the case of a draw, both teams receive premium rewards.