Warzone “Stun Launcher” AMAX loadout is the funniest troll class ever - Dexerto

If you’re tired of the Call of Duty: Warzone gun meta, then the spiciest, most toxic CR-56 AMAX “Stun Launcher” loadout might be for you. Built from months of experimentation, this class is the wildest thing to troll Verdansk with.

Ever since the insta-kill FAMAS (or FR 5.56) shotgun attachment was fixed, underbarrels have gone relatively ignored in Warzone. But a Redditor named ‘-Arhael-’ is hoping to change that and, honestly, they might be onto something.

There are some different camps in Warzone right now. Some are content following the meta and zapping enemies with the AUG, FFAR 1 and Kar98k. Some are disgruntled about those guns (like HusKerrs and DrDisrespect), but still use them out of necessity. Then there’s another camp that hates the instant TTK meta and might be willing to do anything just to slow things down.

For those so annoyed that they want to troll the life out of tryhards, Arhael’s “Stun Launcher” AMAX loadout is…perfect, in an evil, supervillain kind of way. It’s an AMAX with a stun underbarrel and just looks like the most toxic way possible to kill a TTV sweat slide-canceling around.

The Warzone “Stun Launcher” AMAX attachments

As you can see, this Stun Launcher is an absolute menace. While presumably weird to use, it is surprisingly effective — as it enables you to shoot stuns at enemies, slowing their movement and granting easy kills. Here’s what Arhael’s default class looks like.

Barrel : XRK Zodiac S440

Laser : 5mW Laser

Ammunition : 45 Round Mag

Under Barrel: M203 40mm Concussive

Perk: Sleight of Hand

You might wonder, “why stun launch over just equipping stuns?” Well, it’s because this enables you to hold a whopping seven of them (like a regular launcher), they shoot more directly than a normal toss and they explode on impact (no bouncy messiness).

It’s a weird loadout to say the least, but sometimes you fight fire with fire and sometimes you drive it crazy and fight it with a surprising stun grenade. Sleight of Hand lets you reload those little concussive bad boys faster as well.

If you want a full, in-depth guide on how to use this class and what you can pair it with — check out Arhael’s essay discussing the gun’s merits and drawbacks.

Above all else, just have fun out there and if you’re going to embrace toxicity and troll tryhards, do it with some…flash.