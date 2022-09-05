Warzone streamer its_iron explains his long Twitch hiatus in return stream

Iron was once one of the most popular names on Warzone: he was well-known for being one of the most efficient winners in the game, foregoing cracked gameplay for consistent success on the battlefield. After 2 months away from streaming, though, Its_Iron has explained why he took the hiatus.

While many top Warzone streamers are known for their high-octane, fast-paced gameplay, chasing high-kill wins and looking to brute force their way through lobbies. Its_Iron was slightly different.

Instead of constantly flying across the map taking on every gunfight possible, he was far more methodical, always weighing up how best to bolster his odds to ultimately win the match.

On July 4, though Iron announced that he would be taking a short break from streaming, with one week off, “to be the dad [his daughter] needs.”

In the early hours of Monday, September 5, after over two months off (and far past the one-week mark), Iron fired the stream up once again to jump into some Warzone, and explained to his loyal viewers why he went missing for so long and why the break was necessary.

“[There’s] not one reason. There’s quite a few reasons,” he told his viewers in his September 5 stream. “Vacation, to start. Everyone got sick when they came back. Then I moved from two apartments to one, so now we’re all in the same place.

“The past couple weeks before I took the break, there was no inspiration, there was no ‘me’ in those streams, and I couldn’t stand it. I was getting so, so frustrated. So I just stepped away, because I couldn’t stand when I would watch it back and everything I was doing was uninspired.”

He went on to say that he wanted to spend more time with his family and while he missed his viewers, he “couldn’t stand going through the motions” and that he “didn’t want to touch CoD.”

While Iron clearly didn’t intend on taking such a long break, he definitely seems like he’s happy and ready to go again.

In 2021, Iron was the 7th most watched Warzone streamer on all of Twitch, so it will definitely be interesting to see whether he can get himself back up to the top — especially with Warzone 2 fast approaching.