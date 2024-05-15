Treyarch all but confirm Black Ops 6 is on the way after latest Warzone discovery

Warzone’s got a new blueprint up for grabs for those who find it, and it’s generated massive hype for Black Ops 6.

Since Warzone joined the fold, it’s given Activision and Call of Duty developers a platform to cleverly reveal the next entry. For example, last year’s Shadow Siege event united players in a blockbuster Quads mode variation before revealing Modern Warfare 3.

The next Call of Duty game is right around the corner, and while no “official” confirmation has occurred, it’s being labeled as Black Ops 6, with Treyarch at the helm.

It seems the reveal build-up may be underway, as Warzone players have discovered a new weapon — the “Sally” pistols.

Shared on Twitter/X, one player showed off their Akimbo pistol discovery in Ranked Resurgence. Upon inspection, players can visibly see six tallies for Black Ops 6, along with the name “Sally” etched into the guns.

Warzone content creator TheOceaneOpz was another player to discover the pistols and found that killing an enemy player with them unlocks the “She Never Lets Me Down” blueprint for the 9mm Daemon pistol.

Of course, the hype was only intensified when Treyarch replied to TheOceaneOpz’s post with the eye emoji. The studio also replied to another player’s screenshot of the blueprint unlock with a winking emoji.

It’s been four years since Treyarch’s last title, Black Ops Cold War. As usual, the rumor mill has been spinning extra hard, with leaks galore pointing towards this year’s title focusing on a Gulf War setting. Many believe it’ll be titled Black Ops Gulf War although that remains to be seen.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer, however. A full reveal is expected in June when Xbox hosts its digital showcase, with a mystery Direct stream to take place after the show.