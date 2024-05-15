GamingCall of Duty

Forgotten MW2 AR is “better than ever” in Warzone after Season 3 Reloaded buffs

Connor Bennett
White and black FR Avancer assault rifle over Warzone's urzikstan mapActivision

There is a forgotten assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that is actually “better than ever” after some buffs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, and could just be your next favorite gun. 

When Modern Warfare 3 launched back in November, there was a fair bit of stuff to be carried forward from Modern Warfare 2. That included the weapons from the previous game, even though they struggled to match the power of their newer counterparts. 

At first, updates to MW3 didn’t really show much love to those MW2 guns. They were left by the wayside and, as Warzone released, becoming totally “unusable” for some players. However, that story has changed in recent months as weapons from the previous game have started getting a few more buffs. 

One gun that has benefitted from a round of buffs is the FR Avancer. That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal anyway, as he believes the MW2 assault rifle is “better than ever” in Season 3 Reloaded.   

“Another really solid sniper support option is the FR Avancer. This thing was buffed a little bit with Season 3 Reloaded,” the YouTuber pointed out in his May 14 video. “Technically speaking, now, it is better than ever which is really fun to see here. 

“This thing, even though it is an MW2 gun is pretty competitive across the board with sniper support. Don’t sleep on it.”

  • Muzzle: Scratch 20-L Suppressor
  • Barrel: 435MM FR435
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support
  • Optic: MK.3 Reflector
  • Magazine: 60-round mag

Timestamp of 4:20

As per WZranked stats, the AR is still being thoroughly slept-on, ranking as the 81st most-popular gun in the battle royale. That is even despite the fact that WhosImmortal has highlighted it on more than one occasion.

It isn’t the only weapon from Modern Warfare 2 to get some love recently, though. The Kastov 545 and TR-76 Geist have both gotten love from the Warzone guru, as the older weapons are becoming excellent options again.

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

