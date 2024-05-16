“Slept-on” Modern Warfare 3 AR actually has one of Warzone’s best TTK’s

There is a “slept-on” Assault Rifle that has one of Warzone’s best Time to Kill, especially now that some of its rivals from Modern Warfare 3 have been nerfed.

Over the last few months, the Warzone meta has undergone a fair amount of changes. Previously dominant choices like the RAM-9, Bas-B, and MTZ-762 have fallen away, giving players the chance to experiment with other guns.

That’s been the case for Warzone experts like WhosImmortal, as he’s been testing a range of guns to see what could be the next best thing. He’s previously highlighted the FR Avancer, Kastov 545, and TR-76 Geist as being some of the best choices following the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Article continues after ad

Now, though, he’s turned his attention to the MTZ-556, as he believes the Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifle is finally one of the best options in the battle royale after being “slept-on” for quite some time.

Article continues after ad

“There’s one that’s really been slept-on though for the vast majority of the year, that finally has seen enough competitors nerfed or had a few changes here and there that makes it well worth using right now,” the YouTuber said. “All across the board, the MTZ-556 is now incredibly consistent, more so than ever before.”

As he points out, the AR dominates in mid-range fights, outgunning the likes of the Holger 556 and DG-58 LSW with its TTK of 929 ms.

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Magazine: 50-round drum

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

WhosImmortal also praised the MTZ’s versatility, noting that it could be built to be more of a sniper support option – if that’s what players want. That would involve changing the optic from the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x to something else, but that’s a personal preference.

Regardless of how you want to run it, the AR more than just a solid option right now, and should be more widely used.