“Slept-on” Modern Warfare 3 AR actually has one of Warzone’s best TTK’s

Connor Bennett
MTZ 556 on Urzikstan backgroundActivision

There is a “slept-on” Assault Rifle that has one of Warzone’s best Time to Kill, especially now that some of its rivals from Modern Warfare 3 have been nerfed. 

Over the last few months, the Warzone meta has undergone a fair amount of changes. Previously dominant choices like the RAM-9, Bas-B, and MTZ-762 have fallen away, giving players the chance to experiment with other guns. 

That’s been the case for Warzone experts like WhosImmortal, as he’s been testing a range of guns to see what could be the next best thing. He’s previously highlighted the FR Avancer, Kastov 545, and TR-76 Geist as being some of the best choices following the Season 3 Reloaded update. 

Now, though, he’s turned his attention to the MTZ-556, as he believes the Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifle is finally one of the best options in the battle royale after being “slept-on” for quite some time. 

“There’s one that’s really been slept-on though for the vast majority of the year, that finally has seen enough competitors nerfed or had a few changes here and there that makes it well worth using right now,” the YouTuber said. “All across the board, the MTZ-556 is now incredibly consistent, more so than ever before.”

As he points out, the AR dominates in mid-range fights, outgunning the likes of the Holger 556 and DG-58 LSW with its TTK of 929 ms.

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support
  • Magazine: 50-round drum
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

WhosImmortal also praised the MTZ’s versatility, noting that it could be built to be more of a sniper support option – if that’s what players want. That would involve changing the optic from the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x to something else, but that’s a personal preference. 

Regardless of how you want to run it, the AR more than just a solid option right now, and should be more widely used.

Warzone

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

