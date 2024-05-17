Warzone players furious as Tonfa nerf changed “nothing”

Warzone players have been left furious as the Tonfa nerf, which was supposed to bring the melee weapon back down to earth, has basically done “nothing” to change things.

Over the last few years of Warzone, plenty of Call of Duty fans have been left furious by the power of melee weapons. Not only has the Riot Shield been a constant nuisance, but Modern Warfare 2019’s Kali Sticks were a better option at times than actually using the starting pistol.

While Riot Shields remained a bit of a headache in Modern Warfare 3, they weren’t as dominant as they once were. However, a new problem reared its head in the form of the Tonfa.

The melee weapon, which was introduced in Modern Warfare 2, delivers hammer blows up close, and does so in a rapid fashion too. It had been creeping in as a bigger annoyance over the last few weeks, and was ultimately nerfed in the May 15 update.

That update increased the number of strikes you’d need to hit an enemy with using the Tonfa to eliminate them from three to four. However, some players have argued that it’s done “nothing” to change the melee weapon’s power.

“Don’t forget that fucking sniper hit point blank in the head doesn’t kill you but some stick will break you faster and more efficient,” one player said.

“So, playing on MNK, you now need to hit 93% or more of your shots to win against them as opposed to 99%. Good to know. Sounds pretty lame,” another added.

Some players urged the devs to nerf all melee weapons “into oblivion” before readjusting them in further updates. “If there is ANYTHING in this game that feels broken, OP, annoying, doesn’t feel right, it’s dealing with melee,” they added.

It remains to be seen if the devs will change something, but it’s clear that something needs to change.

We already know that KAR98 is making a comeback in Season 4, so who knows, we could be in for a bigger overhaul.

