Reverse Sweep Call of Duty League Prize Picks: Major 3

The Reverse Sweep team have selected their best picks for PrizePicks’ Call of Duty League daily fantasy as Major 3 gets underway in Toronto.

Dexerto’s flagship Call of Duty League show, Reverse Sweep, is back for the 2024 season, and PrizePicks is helping the COD quartet flex their analytical muscles a little.

Crunching the numbers and analyzing the matchups, Reverse Sweep have come up with their key picks for Major 3.

Vikul (vs Atlanta FaZe) Maps 1-3 kills: 47.5 — LESS

Miami Heretics have failed to win a map on LAN this season so far, and the Reverse Sweep team don’t have the highest of hopes for them at Major 3 either.

With a line set at 47.5 against the best team in the game, Vikul could struggle to get things going in their opening match of the weekend.

Scrap (vs Seattle Surge) Maps 1-3 kills: 55.5 — MORE

One of the best assault rifle players in the world, you can always count on Scrappy to rack up the kills for Toronto Ultra.

Facing off against a decisively mid Seattle Surge side, the Reverse Sweep boys think he’s going to find form straight from the jump and exceed his kill line.

Breszy (vs Toronto Ultra) Maps 1-3 kills: 46.5 — LESS

Breszy has struggled to get things going since joining Seattle Surge, and rarely leads his team in kills.

Will that change at Major 3? It’s unlikely, especially with an opening-round matchup against Major 1 winners Toronto Ultra.

Pred (vs Carolina Royal Ravens) Maps 1-3 kills: 55.5 — MORE

Pred is a star in his own right, but surrounded by three other demons, he’s looking like he could take on just about anyone on the battlefield right now.

Against Carolina Royal Ravens, the Reverse Sweep lads expect Pred to surpass his kill line of 55.5, likely sending Clayster & co. down to the Loser’s Bracket.

With this 4-leg Power Play, you can 10x your lineup, so don't forget to check back after this weekend's matches to see how the Reverse Sweep picks went and to find out who they're backing when Major 4 starts!

