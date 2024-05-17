Warzone’s most iconic sniper is finally returning but fans only want one version

The Call of Duty devs have confirmed that Warzone’s most iconic sniper, the Kar98, will be making a return in Season 4 and players have already demanded that it be one specific version of the weapon.

Over the last few years, Warzone has been dominated by a handful of weapons. The DMR and Renetti metas are remembered fondly by some members of the community, while others still get a cold chill down the spine at the mere mention of them.

There is one gun that has stood above them all though, and that’s the Kar98k. The rifle first appeared in the original Warzone and could regularly be heard downing enemies across Verdansk. Those old builds with the sniper scope, Pine Tar Grip, and Sport Comb stock are fondly remembered.

A number of Warzone players have attempted to recreate the Kar across both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, but they haven’t felt the same.

So, it’s good news for everyone who wants the sniper back, as it’s finally making a return in Season 4.

Prior to dropping the teaser trailer for Season 4, the Call of Duty devs dug up an old tweet from one fan that asked for the return of the KAR98 now that Rebirth Island has made it’s way back into the map pool. The devs’ reply was a simple “K,” which sent the community into a frenzy.

Then, in the teaser trailer, a quick glance at the sniper’s stock and body is shown. Naturally, fans quickly their attention to which iteration of the Kar it could be, begging for the devs to add the Modern Warfare 2019 version of the gun, rather than the one from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

“It has to be good otherwise no one will be happy. It can’t be anything like the Vanguard kar98,” one fan said. “I hope it’s the MW2019 version and not the Vanguard version,” another added. “If it’s that dogs*it version from Vanguard I’m going to LOSE IT,” commented another fan.

We’ll just have to wait and see which way the devs decide to go with the Kar, seeing as the previous leaks haven’t given much indication.