Full-auto conversion kit turns one of MW3’s worst ARs into one of its best

Thanks to MW3’s JAK Patriot Kit, the M16 may see a rise in usage in your Warzone lobbies, especially after JGOD’s latest YouTube video.

In recent entries, burst rifles have found themselves at the bottom of COD’s weapon tier lists, with the M16 one suffering such a horrid fate.

However, thanks to a massive buff with Season 3, the M16’s fortunes have reversed, as it’s become a very good assault rifle in MW3.

It seems the M16’s buff may start to take over Warzone, with well-known COD YouTuber JGOD thinking MW3’s JAK Patriot Kit may give the weapon meta-shifting capabilities. Completing five of Week 7’s challenges unlocks the aforementioned Aftermarket Part, converting the burst rifle to fully auto mode with a fast time-to-kill.

Comparing it to the BP50, JGOD was critical of its vertical recoil and bullet velocity, both areas that cannot be improved with stocks and rear grips. Players lose the option to mitigate those detractors since the conversion kit removes the ability to add a barrel.

However, the loadout he assembled does lean into the kit’s weaknesses, with an increased bullet velocity and larger magazine size to shred in Resurgence playlists.

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Conversion Kit: Jak Patriot Kit

That said, JGOD did state the JAK Patriot M16 works great as a good sniper support option since some of the meta weapons still outclass it.

If players focus on a sniper support role, they can remove the 5.56 NATO High Grain rounds and add an optic like the JAK Glassless.

With or without the conversion kit, it can’t be understated how much of a better place the M16 is in. With more players getting their hands on the JAK Patriot, don’t be surprised if your Resurgence or MW3 lobbies are full of the M16.