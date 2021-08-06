How to unlock TEC-9 submachine gun in Warzone & Cold War Season 5

The TEC-9 submachine gun will be arriving in the Season 5 Warzone & Cold War update on August 12, so it’s key you know exactly how to unlock it as soon as it’s released.

The major Season 5 update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is just around the corner and there’s a variety of new content that’s coming to the titles.

From the five fresh Cold War multiplayer maps to the two brand new perks in Combat Scout and Tempered being added to Warzone, it’s definitely an update that’s going to shake up the meta.

However, despite all of these incredible additions, it’s the new TEC-9 submachine gun that the community is desperate to try out in Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Advertisement

While the MAC-10 and the Modern Warfare MP5 are the best SMGs in the current meta, only time will tell if the TEC-9 can take one of the top-tier spots.

Luckily for players, the TEC-9 will be relatively easy to unlock on the day of release, and will not require any specific or difficult challenge.

Instead, the new SMG will be a reward for reaching Tier 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Alternatively, if players want to unlock the weapon slightly faster, they can purchase the skip version of the Battle Pass which automatically unlocks the first set of tiers.

It’s worth noting, the TEC-9 doesn’t appear to be the typical SMG that thrives in close-quarter skirmishes. Instead, it’s described on the official site as a gun with “improved accuracy at longer ranges with low recoil and slower rate of fire”.

Advertisement

Its capabilities at medium range could be the strength that sets it apart from other guns in the SMG category, only time will tell. Don’t forget, the EM2 assault rifle is also launching alongside the TEC-9, so check out exactly how to unlock it here.