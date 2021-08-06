How to unlock Cane melee weapon in Warzone & Cold War Season 5

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 just around the corner we got a sneak peak at what is to come with it. One of the new weapons players are dying to get their hands on is the new Cane Melee weapon and here’s how to get it.

Season 5 has been revaled for Cold War and Warzone players are eager to get their hand on the new content that is coming. One of the new weapons is a melee weapon that will be available at launch.

This is not the first time we have seen melee weapons added with a new season. Previously, we have seen a Wakizashi, Sledgehammer, Mace, Ballistic Knife, E-Tool, a baseball bat, and a machete as other melee weapons.

With all these options, Activision has given players another weapon to wield in their hands whether they are running around Nuketown or the streets of Verdansk. The Cane is coming free for all players, and here’s how to get it.

Activision announced that this weapon will be available right at the launch of Season 5. However, they only said that there will be an in-game challenge so it is currently unknown the exacts details. There will be one for Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies that players can complete to unlock the Cane.

In previous seasons the challenges required players to get kills while revealed by a UAV or get finishing moves, so players can expect something similar for this season.

Activision also said the Cane will be in future bundles so players can wait for a blueprint to come to the store and buy it if they chose to unlock it that way. The Cane is certain to bring a punch this season and more details on unlocking will be revealed at launch on August 12.