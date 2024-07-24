Warzone Season 5 patch notes: Verdansk Superstore return, weapon buffs & nerfs, more

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is finally here, featuring some huge changes for the battle royale. Here are the biggest, and the full patch notes too.

The new season of Warzone may be one of the most exciting yet, with a huge POI addition and a number of weapon buffs and nerfs to shake up the meta.

Here are the biggest changes.

Verdansk Superstore POI is back

Back in its original glory is the true hot drop from Verdansk, Superstore. With some slight adjustments making it a more well-rounded POI, only the best or the stealthiest players make it out of there alive.

There will also be a Superstore Resurgence mode for players who only want to drop in at the iconic Verdansk location.

New Redeploy Drone Beacon Field Upgrade

Redeploy Drones are one of the most efficient ways of getting around the map in any Warzone mode, but now the Redeploy Drone Beacon will let you take a portable one around with you.

These can be found on the floor or are purchasable in Buy Stations, just make sure to throw it on the ground and beware of enemies trying to shoot it out.

Weapon buffs & nerfs

There are a number of buffs and nerfs in the update, including some of the top meta options. The SVA 545, MW2 M4, and Bas-B were buffed, while the FJX Horus, Superi 46, and Cor-45 pistol were nerfed, in what appears to be an attempt to better balance the mid-range vs long-range meta.

Check our full buffs & nerfs update to see exactly what changed.

Full patch notes

CUSTOMIZATION

Improved quality of first-person arm textures on the Jeans Ghost Operator Skin.

Removed incompatible Underbarrel from the Matambre Blueprint for the FJX Horus.

MAPS

» URZIKSTAN «

Superstore If you’re looking for a place to shop, loot, and shoot look no further than the new Superstore point of interest in Urzikstan! This retail complex has everything you need from guns and ammo to killstreaks. Just watch out for enemy squads, they might have a different idea of customer service.



Activision

MODES

» URZIKSTAN «

Superstore Resurgence Limited-Time Mode Impatient to drop straight into the iconic returning Superstore? This intense and compact Resurgence experience is the perfect place to relive old memories and have a blast! Pro tip: watch out for great deals at Buy Stations. Player count: 28 Squad Size: Quads Match duration: 10 minutes

Limited-Time Mode

GENERAL

Warzone Rewards Season 5 introduces new Weapon Camos, Blueprints and other cosmetic rewards through the already available Warzone Rewards system We’ve added 16 new challenges divided in 4 categories Combat Expertise: Focused on getting weapons and eliminations Cooperation: Communicate and help your squad Mobility: Get into the heat Redacted: Intentionally mysterious challenges Earn the “Sports Icon” weapon blueprint by completing all challenges.



GAMEPLAY

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Redeploy Drone Beacon (R.D.B.) Field Upgrade Veterans may remember what we used to call the “Portable Redeploy Balloon”. It has returned with a fresh coat of paint and added functionalities. Use the R.D.B. to call a Redeploy Drone whenever or wherever you want to relocate your team quickly. The R.D.B. is a light object that can be thrown quite far. Beware, enemies can destroy the beacon or the drone at all times.

Field Upgrade

» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

Bounty Contest Public Event The Bounty Contest public event assigns a Bounty contract to each team, meaning players should always expect to be on the hunt or hunted. Completing the Bounty immediately triggers another one, allowing for a chain of eliminations and serious cash earnings. This event can occur during circles 2 and 5.

Public Event

Champion’s Quest Reward Refresh Now unlocks new rewards including an animated camouflage called “Super Slick”.



Activision

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Buy Station Inventory The new R.D.B. now replaces the P.R.D. Inventory: Limited stock of 2 Cost: $4,000 Excludes Vondel In Resurgence, Specialist has been added to Buy Stations Inventory: Limited stock of 1 Cost: $30,000 Excludes Ranked



» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

Champion’s Quest Timers The timers for each element have been reduced per squad size: Quads: Reduced to 10m05s, down from 10m45s Trios: Reduced to 8m05s, down from 8m35s Duos: Reduced to 6m30s, down from 6m40s Solos: Reduced to 4m20s, down from 4m30s



We’re happy with the current challenge but we wanted to create more gunfights around the nuke itself. We’ve noticed a lot of nukes were planted with few squads remaining and/or in final circles. That was never the intent and hopefully these timer reductions will keep the challenge difficult and make the ending more exciting!

Redeploy Weapons Handgun attachments have been refreshed. Updated a few primary weapons supplied later into matches.



Public Events The introduction of Bounty Contest reduces the chances of the following: Occupation Scan on Rebirth Island and Vondel Rogue Signal on Fortune’s Keep



Solo Contract Behavior Quality of Life Contracts will no longer be canceled if you are eliminated in Resurgence Solos.

Quality of Life

Activision

WEAPONS

Static-HV Submachine Gun Bring compact lethality to the battlefield with this small SMG chambered in 5.7x28mm. The weapon boasts a high fire rate and significant ammo capacity with a base of 50 rounds in its factory magazine. Available via Battle Pass Sector 6

Submachine Gun

STG44 Assault Rifle The rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard. Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon. Available via Battle Pass Sector 7

Assault Rifle

JAK Widemouth Barrel (Week 1 Challenges) Compatibility: MORS Sniper Rifle [MWIII] A widemouth barrel crafted to accommodate magnetic ball bearings that shatter upon firing, creating a barrage of small and lethal projectiles.



JAK Cataclysm (Week 2 Challenges) Compatibility: RPK LMG Command the battlefield with this .50 Cal conversion kit for the RPK. Slow yet powerful with a high-capacity drum mag, this kit is your enemy’s nightmare.



JAK Slash (Week 3 Challenges) Compatibility: Many Weapons with underbarrel capabilities This underbarrel vertical grip doubles as a combat knife, replacing your melee attack with a lethal slash.



JAK Protean (Week 4 Challenges) Compatibility: RAAL LMG This conversion kit turns the RAAL into a highly adaptable prototype weapon with a telescoping barrel that can be toggled between full-auto and semi-auto fire, offering suppressive fire and precision in the same weapon.



WARZONE RANKED PLAY

» RESURGENCE «

Compete in the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play as Rebirth Island Resurgence returns challenging players to prove their skillset on the way to the Top 250. Harness the competitive spirit and earn new rewards for ranking up and advancing through the Skill Divisions. For a refresher on this Mode, click here.

Ranked Play Resurgence players can earn rewards via Ranking, the completion of Placement Challenges, and Skill Division rewards.

Here are the Season 5 Kills or Assists and Placement rewards:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 5 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 5” Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 5 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Place in the Top 15, 25 times: “SR Monster” Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: “Pro Issue SOA Subverter” Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: “Straight Fire” Weapon Charm

The End of Season rewards for Season 5 are awarded based on your highest Skill Division placement, including:

Bronze: “WZ Season 5 Bronze” Emblem

Silver: “WZ Season 5 Silver” Emblem

Gold: “WZ Season 5 Gold” Animated Emblem

Gold: “WZ Season 5 Gold” Weapon Charm

Platinum: “WZ Season 5 Platinum” Animated Emblem

Platinum: “WZ Season 5 Platinum” Weapon Charm

Diamond: “WZ Season 5 Diamond” Animated Emblem

Diamond: “WZ Season 5 Diamond” Weapon Charm

Crimson: “WZ Season 5 Crimson” Animated Emblem

Crimson: “WZ Season 5 Crimson” Weapon Charm

Iridescent: “WZ Season 5 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

Iridescent: “WZ Season 5 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card

Iridescent: “WZ Season 5 Iridescent” Weapon Charm

Top 250: “WZ Season 5 Top 250” Animated Emblem

Top 250: “WZ Season 5 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

Top 250: “WZ Season 5 Top 250” Weapon Charm

#1 Overall: “Season 5 #1 Overall” Animated Emblem

#1 Overall: “Season 5 #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card

Ranked Play competitors can also earn the Skill Division Operator Skin sets for use with both the CDL Male and Female Operators (for both factions) to represent your highest Skill Division obtained above Gold. These Skins are the same as the ones you can unlock in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Ranked Play.

UI/UX

Dynamic Gas Mask Overlay Quality of Life The gas mask overlay will now fade in and out depending if you’re in gas or not This way, players can equip the gas mask at any time without having their vision impacted.

Quality of Life

Reinforcement Flare Quality of Life We added a reminder in the HUD whenever your squad mate is eliminated and you have a reinforcement flare available.

Quality of Life

Infil Parachute Added the “Parachute Camera Perspective” setting to the Console graphics menu. The setting allows players to change between first and third person view while parachuting during the initial infil.



Plate Carriers The “Stow” prompet now appears properly when looking at a Plate Carrier loot card.



BUG FIXES