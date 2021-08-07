How to unlock the Marshal in Warzone & Cold War Season 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 are fast approaching and it’s bringing a ton of new content. With this update four new weapons are set to launch with the new season, with players excited to see how they can get the Marshal handgun.

With details around Season 5 being revealed for Cold War and Warzone, players are buzzing over the new season and all that is set to come. That includes bringing back a weapon that’s similar to one from Black Ops 3.

The Marshal 16 was added in a DLC patch during BO3, but in Cold War and Warzone we are seeing an older version of the gun called the Marshal.

This gun is a double barrel pistol that shoots out 12-gauge shells which means it has a very high chance to destroy enemies up close. With it set to release at launch here are all the details you need to know on acquiring this gun.

How to unlock the Marshal

Activision made it clear that this will be free for all players to get but it will not be available through the battle pass.

Instead players will need to complete an in-game challenge in either Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone to acquire the base for this weapon.

That challenge has not been revealed yet by the devs but players can expect to have to do something with other pistols to unlock it.

It was also noted that players can buy a blueprint version of the gun when it appears in a bundle via the in-game store. So if players don’t want to grind the challenge there is an alternative.

Season 5 is scheduled to release on August 12 and with that will come more details on unlocking this deadly weapon.