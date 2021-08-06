How to unlock EM2 assault rifle in Warzone & Cold War Season 5

The EM2 assault rifle is due to shake up the Warzone meta when it arrives in Cold War Season 5, so you’re going to want to get ahead of the competition and get it unlocked as soon as possible.

Season 5 is going to launch in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on Thursday, August 12, and is going to bring a huge selection of new content with it.

The Season 5 roadmap was revealed on August 5, a week before the big update, showcasing a number of the biggest changes, features, and additions coming throughout the season.

In Cold War, maps such as Slums and Echelon will be arriving, while Warzone is getting two new perks in Combat Scout and Tempered. The most exciting part of each season, though, is getting to grips with the new guns.

The EM2 joins an already stacked assault rifle class, and whether it will be able to compete with the likes of the Krig 6 or AK47 remains to be seen.

The EM2 will be pretty easy to unlock, too. As it’s a Battle Pass weapon, you won’t have to fight through hordes of opponents, get a certain number of multi-kills or play through a particular number of matches to unlock it.

Instead, you’ll be able to start using the new AR once you hit Tier 15 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. If you spend a bit extra to get the tier skip version of the Battle Pass, you’ll unlock it straight away, but if you buy the regular one it shouldn’t take too long to grind up either.

According to the official description of the EM2, the fully automatic AR is described as a “well-rounded British rifle with good firing control. Built-in low-zoom optic improves accuracy. Slower fire rate with reliable range.

In Season 5, the Tier 31 Battle pass weapon will be the Tec-9 SMG, while the Cane melee weapon will also be available to unlock at launch, though unlock challenges have not yet been revealed for it.