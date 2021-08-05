Warzone Season 5 update: patch notes, new perks, weapons, POIs, Rush Gulag, more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is nearly upon us, so Activision have revealed patch notes for the highly anticipated launch. From two new Perks and four new weapons to new map changes and a Rush-inspired Gulag, here are the update details you need to know.

While the Warzone meta continues to shift around in Season 4, players can expect even more changes in Season 5. According to the new update’s patch notes, the game is getting two exclusive new perks and four new weapons. Those may all have an impact on the meta, while other changes should impact gameplay as well.

Fans worried about staleness should be happy to hear that the Gulag is changing to one based on Black Ops 2’s Rush map, while the map gets some new dynamic POIs and changes to the Red Doors. On top of it all, there’s also a revamped Clash mode coming to Verdansk and more Operators. Read on for the full intel.

Warzone Season 5 update: full patch notes

New Perks – Combat Scout and Tempered

Similar to Lethal and Tactical Equipment, Perks in Warzone are shared with the Perk selection from Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, albeit with minor adjustments to fit the large-scale battles currently under way in Verdansk. For the first time ever, Warzone receives two exclusive Perks, each with their own benefits that could definitely change how you choose your Loadouts.

The first is Combat Scout; with this Perk, Operators receive a burst of in-field intel, as damaging an enemy briefly highlights the foe in bright orange and automatically pings them. Whether it’s confirming a callout or finding someone cooped up in a building behind penetrable cover, this Perk only grows stronger if the Operator behind it can communicate effectively to their squadmates.

The other is Tempered, which looks to fundamentally change Armor values within Warzone. When an Operator is under the effects of Tempered, their Armor Plates are heavier and more reinforced – only two of them are needed for an Operator to be considered “fully armored” compared to the standard three. In other words, Tempered allows each Armor Plate to absorb 75 points of damage instead of the standard 50, but an Operator will only be able to wear two at a time instead of three. This unique change also comes at the sacrifice of your Perk 2 slot, so choose your perk setup wisely before bulking up with those reinforced plates.

New Points of Interest – Mobile Broadcast Stations and [[REDACTED]]

To help Stitch and Perseus bring about a new world order, this network of clandestine entities has deployed Mobile Broadcast Stations to boost the numbers signal all around Verdansk.

As the name suggests, these mobile stations can be placed in a variety of locations in Verdansk, differing from match-to-match to keep one area from being signal boosted by the rewards they offer. See what they’re all about by going closer to them, but be sure to keep your head and tune out the broadcast each one emits…

NATO is aware of these recent Perseus efforts and has decided to [[REDACTED]]. Operators should look for [[REDACTED]] when it arrives on [[REDACTED]] within Verdansk, as a highly important [[REDACTED]].

New Gulag – Rush

At the start of the season, the Gulag sees an updated format as it converts into the classic Black Ops II map, Rush. Specifically comprised of the main speedball arena, Rush should feel right at home for paintball fiends who know how to dart from cover-to-cover toward their enemy.

Need to practice in anticipation of being sent to the Gulag? Head into Black Ops Cold War and play Rush in Multiplayer; you could be a savant of the stadium by the time it arrives in Warzone.

Clash Debuts In-Season

A spiritual successor to Warzone Rumble is ready to bring 50v50 combat back into Verdansk during Season Five.

Featuring select areas around Verdansk, Clash pits quads against each other in an unlimited respawn deathmatch to 200 points. Starting Loadouts are enabled, meaning you can level up your weapons and finish those camo challenges as you work to defeat the opposing platoon.

Eliminating enemies will grant your team one point toward victory, but you may want to keep your ears open for Contracts and public events that can spawn in at any time during games, similar to traditional Battle Royale matches. In fact, plenty of improvements are being taken from the standard Warzone modes and being added into Clash, including the Ping system, Armor Plate drops, Cash and Buy Stations, and vehicles.

Plus, all damage profiles for weapons directly reflect how they will operate in other Warzone modes, compared to just having Modern Warfare® Multiplayer’s damage statistics, making it easy to test out your new favorite Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare mashup loadouts in a respawn-enabled environment.

The Red Doors Grow Unstable… Mid-Season Event Coming

Whatever broadcast Perseus set up is causing the Red Doors to become more volatile than ever before, as Operators are now reporting [[REDACTED]] in their post-mission briefings.

Beware of these doors sending you to locations other than the main room we all thought to be its lone destination point, and above all else, keep your head.

This event may also have something to do with those Mobile Broadcast Stations seen around Verdansk… but at this time, we cannot declassify further intel for fear of double agents.

Three New Operators

Kitsune: Warsaw Pact (Launch)

This Japanese self-taught cybersecurity expert and world-class thief is ready to make her presence known as a key Perseus operative in Season Five.

Born in Kobe, Kitsune left her family’s organized crime past behind to join Perseus, aligning her values with that set by the new world order they are trying to install. Cautious, thorough, and effective, Kitsune relishes any chance she has to use her enemy’s tools against them.

Get access to Kitsune for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 0 in the Season Five Battle Pass and unlock an additional Ultra-rarity Operator Skin at Tier 100. New to Season Five, a second, exclusive Kitsune Operator Skin can also be instantly unlocked with the purchase of the Battle Pass Bundle during the first two weeks of the season.

Expect the Battle Pass to be fully revealed in the next week, and check the surrounding images for a sneak preview at her hannya-inspired Ultra-rarity Operator Skin.

Stryker: NATO (In-Season)

Accompanying Woods in response to the distress signal from the besieged NATO listening station, is Stryker – an ultimate one-man army, who represents the cutting edge of US Special Forces response teams.

A soldier whose dedication to excellence borders on obsession, Stryker is the product of a 1980s Future Warfare program designed to combat test the synthesis of advanced technology and military expertise. Stryker offers a glimpse of the battlefield of tomorrow.

Hudson: NATO (In-Season)

Later in the season, Adler’s old colleague and Weaver’s former CIA interrogation partner will arrive to help NATO across Multiplayer and Zombies.

After having Adler and Woods handle the dirty work against Perseus, Special Agent Jason Hudson is set to take the fight into his own hands as he leaves D.C. to finish the fight in Verdansk, Teufelsberg, and even parts unknown within the Dark Aether.

Get access to Stryker and Hudson as part of upcoming Season Five Store Bundle offerings later in the season.

Four New Weapons

Season Five comes out blasting with two powerful, high-caliber weapons within the Battle Pass. And the hits keep on coming with a notorious pistol-shotgun hybrid secondary and a new melee weapon to be released during the season.

EM2: Assault Rifle (Launch)

Full-auto assault rifle. Well-rounded British rifle with good firing control. Built in low-zoom optic improves accuracy. Slower fire rate with reliable range.

Obtain the EM2 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

TEC-9: SMG (Launch)

Semi-auto submachine gun. Improved accuracy from longer ranges with low recoil and slower fire rate. Good damage output with moderate range.

Obtain the TEC-9 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

Cane: Melee Weapon (Launch)

Also at the start of the season, prepare to settle your disagreements properly and with a modicum of decorum with the Cane, a bludgeoning tool that is classy as it is deadly. Give your enemies a proper sorting with a quick swing from this new melee weapon, which can knock them unconscious after a crack upside the bonce.

Marshal: Secondary (In-Season)

Break action pistol. Hand loaded double barrel pistol fires 12-gauge shells. Excellent damage at close range with a 1-shot kill potential.

The predecessor to a similarly devastating pistol seen in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III, the Marshal is the most powerful loadout pistol in Black Ops Cold War, able to clear rooms with ease despite limited attachments. Available later in the season.

Obtain the Cane and Marshal during Season Five in one of two ways: complete an in-game challenge to obtain the free base weapon or pick up a bundle with a unique Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

New Prestige Levels – 23 Levels of Pure Mastery