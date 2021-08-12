Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is now upon us and we’ve got the full rundown on everything there is to know about the latest Battle Pass.

As the community has come to expect, with each new Call of Duty season comes an all-new Battle Pass. Season 5 is no different with 100 tiers of fresh content available to unlock.

With the new season now upon us, so too is the full set of premium and free rewards through the Battle Pass. From weapon Blueprints to Ultra-Rarity Operator Skins, there’s plenty to chase this time around.

From how expensive it all is to an overview of specific items, we’ve got you covered with everything there is to know about the Season 5 Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Cold War & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: Price & Bundle

In line with all previous seasons, there are a number of different options available when it comes to the latest Battle Pass. First up, players can simply grind through the free track and unlock an assortment of new content. Though two premium options are also available.

For 1,000 CoD Points, players can buy into the standard version of the Season 5 Battle Pass. This starts you at Tier 0 but unlocks the premium track, providing new unlocks all the way through to Tier 100.

An alternate option to give you a head start is to purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 CoD Points. This provides an instant 20 Tier skips on most platforms and 25 Tier skips if you’re on PlayStation.

It’s also worth noting that the Season 5 Battle Pass essentially pays itself back if you’re able to grind through all 100 Tiers. Completing the Battle Pass will net you a total of 1,300 CoD Points in return. This technically allows you to purchase the standard Battle Pass on repeat every season without having to pay for additional CoD Points.

Moreover, for those who purchase the Battle Pass early, an additional Operator Skin is also up for grabs. If you buy the Season 5 Battle Pass before August 31, the Legendary ‘Kyubi’ Operator Skin will be unlocked for Kitsune.

Cold War & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: New guns & Blueprints

No different from previous seasons, the latest Battle Pass brings new weapons into the mix for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Here are the latest guns along with fresh Blueprints in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

EM2 Assault Rifle

The EM2 Assault Rifle packs a punch and is known for its sharp accuracy. This weapon is available at Tier 15 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

TEC-9 SMG

As a brand new SMG, the TEC-9 stands out for its rate of fire and unique attachments. While it begins as a fully automatic gun, it can be tweaked to a burst fire alternate as well.

This weapon can be unlocked at Tier 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Weapon Blueprints available in the Season 5 Battle Pass

Exactly the same as the Season 4 Battle Pass, Season 5 brings a whopping 20 Blueprints into the mix. From Legendary options to Ultra-tier Blueprints, there’s plenty to unlock. Below are a few highlights from the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Tier 5: Great Emperor – Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

Tier 55: Red Torpedo – Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

Tier 85: Death Angel – Legendary Tactical Rifle Blueprint

Tier 95: Geomatik – Ultra-Rarity Assault Rifle Blueprint

Cold War & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: all tiers & rewards

Immediately available at Tier 0, players will gain access to Season 5’s brand new Operator – Kitsune. This character comes with unique Operator Missions that unlock various cosmetics.

At Tier 10 comes a new Payback Operator skin for Woods, along with unique Calling Cards and Emblems. Beyond that is a ‘Mind Games’ Finishing Move at Tier19 along with a Scuba Diver skin for Baker at Tier 50.

Tier 100 brings the most lucrative rewards as you would expect. Up first is an Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin for Kitsune that adds light patterns to her armor and face mask. Also unlocked at the very end of the Battle Pass is a Legendary SMG Blueprint, a Vehicle Skin, along with the Season 5 Emblem.

We’ll keep you updated here as the full Season 5 Battle Pass becomes available.