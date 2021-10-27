Warzone players pose for icy ‘album cover’ kills in viral TikTok trend

Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest TikTok trend is going viral for all the right reasons. People are getting as creative as ever by setting up smooth execution kills to pose for “Parental Advisory: Explicit Content” album covers.

In first-person shooters, dying is never a fun experience. And dying by an obnoxious execution without a chance to shoot back? That’s even less fun.

Somehow, TikTok’s Warzone creators have taken things to a new level. Now, they’re setting up the most outlandish kills possible — all in the name of creating screenshots that look like ice-cold album covers.

Set to a “pose” hip hop track, the viral TikToks all follow a similar formula. But one instance, that literally uses a Molotov for background scenery, was so “fire” that it caught the eye of popular Twitch streamer FaZe Swagg.

Album cover kills go viral in new Warzone TikTok trend

Molotov just to set the mood?? BM has hit a new level 🔥pic.twitter.com/vs4USwpTPI — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) October 27, 2021

Swagg sent the clip to fellow streamer LuckyChamu. And it’s very easy to see why he decided to do so with a simple “they’re evolving” caption.

Instead of just going for a simple execution, Warzone TikTok’s ‘dpistolshrimp’ first tossed a Molotov to the side. And, with the video pausing mid-kill, it was obvious why — as the fiery backdrop made for an icy album cover.

Dpistolshrimp is far from the only one getting involved in the trend either. Another creator who goes by ‘deathbysmoochy’ went for a classic execution for theirs but with some help from a random.

In Smoochy’s version, they go to assassinate someone as Jigsaw and, at the perfect time, someone else parachutes in the background.

BM (bad manners) is a popular behavior in FPS titles but kudos have to be given to Warzone’s TikTok community here. They’ve really upped the ante by turning their victims’ embarrassment into viral content.