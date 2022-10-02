Warzone players furious as cheating “plague” hits after Season 5 Reloaded update

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Warzone players are absolutely furious as yet another cheating “plague” has hit the battle royale after the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Warzone has had its fair share of problems when it comes to cheaters. It got so bad even, that before the launch of Activision’s anti-cheat RICOCHET, players would encounter a cheater in just about every lobby. While cheaters aren’t as prominent today, from time to time there tends to be a random influxes.

Once again, the community has noticed the rise in cheaters since the Season 5 Reloaded update, and they’re absolutely furious.

Warzone players furious as cheating “plague” hits

Players began noting the increase of cheaters in Reddit threads on September 30 — just a few days after the Season 5 Reloaded patch.

“Why is it that every time there’s a new event or big update all the cheats jump right on,” one player wrote.

“I rarely see blatant cheaters now as most don’t use aimbot, played 3 games and 2 ended with guys dropping 30 bombs in FK solos aim botting all over, super fun!”

In another thread, a player noted there’s seemingly another cheating plague, as there’s been at least one cheater in every game they’ve played in the past week — although it isn’t super blatant.

“I haven’t found any blatant aimbot cheater yet but for god’s sake, in every game I have played this past week there was at least one wallhack cheater,” the player said. “There are so many of them and they aren’t trying to hide it, it’s so obvious.

“Also I have played Warzone since day 1 and I was there when WZ suffered its worst state of cheating at the last seasons of CW Verdansk.”

The player added: “I consider myself good enough to differentiate between when the other player played better than me and when something is not right. I can recognize a player with good game sense and another one who has clear malicious software.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen cheaters wreak havoc in Warzone, and it probably won’t be the last either.

However, with Warzone 2’s release just around the corner, the community can only hope that we’ll see some desperate improvements to the anti-cheat.