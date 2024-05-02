Warzone players torn as snipers get nerfed in Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone players have been left torn as sniper rifles just got nerfed in Season 3 Reloaded’s patch right after receiving some long-awaited buffs.

Season 3 Reloaded has hit the servers as Warzone’s Rebirth Island was met with a number of changes and new additions, such as the new High Stakes event. Not only that, but this patch is also where the meta is shifting with a whole host of nerfs and buffs to weapons.

One class of weapons may have been the biggest loser from the update, as multiple sniper rifles were hit with nerfs, leaving many Warzone players furious.

The three best snipers in the game, the XRK Stalker, KATT-AMR, and MORS all saw some nerfs, particularly to their bullet velocity. With the MORS, the weapon with the highest pick rate between the three, receiving the most significant nerfs to its aim down sight time.

“Someone just broke the news to me. I don’t know if I’ll be able to stream Warzone any longer. All snipers were nerfed,” Warzone steamer bbreadman jokingly said of the changes, with fans in his comments suggesting he switch to the Longbow instead.

Others pointed out that of the snipers that were nerfed, the XRK Stalker and KATT-AMR were the “only two good snipers”.

The nerfs to the snipers decreased their bullet velocity, which means the time it takes from firing the gun to your shot reaching the target will take longer, and in Warzone, where enemies are fast-moving, it’s not ideal.

However, some players disagreed that the sniper nerfs were a bad thing, instead praising the changes. “Snipers are the main reason big map is dead. Snipers overall just shouldn’t be in the game. They don’t take skill at all,” one person said.

These nerfs come after sniper rifles received a small buff in an early April Season 3 patch that not only added the MORS rifle but also saw quite a fair few buffs to snipers.