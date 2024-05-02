FaZe Banks agrees to Call of Duty sniping 1v1 with Nadeshot after FaZe Clan reboot

FaZe Clan CEO Richard ‘Banks’ Bergstrom has agreed to a 1v1 with 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, with the old-school Call of Duty community split over who they think could win.

At the end of April, Banks finally announced a long-awaited FaZe Clan “reboot,” narrowing the roster of creators down to just 14, removing a bunch of both old and new members of the organization.

They have since announced the signing of four new members that are supposed to more closely align with the future of FaZe Clan.

With FaZe and Banks in the news, Nadeshot, while discussing the changes on the CouRage & Nadeshot show, issued a challenge to the ex-sniper extraordinaire: a 1v1 on Rust.

Article continues after ad

It didn’t take long for Banks to respond either, setting some rules for what he wants the 1v1 to look like: Intervention only, radar on, first to 20 kills.

He even poked fun at Nade, saying the ex-pro “won’t hit double digits.”

Article continues after ad

While this sounded like a bit of fun and as though nothing would really come from it, Banks later posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call between himself, Nadeshot, and OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

“Founding fathers MW2 LAN tournament, officially in the works,” he confirmed.

While the natural response is to believe that a former OpTic Gaming pro and multiple-time MLG champion would win with ease, it’s not clear-cut if the 1v1 is actually Intervention-only on Rust.

Article continues after ad

Many of the comments across multiple posts have backed Nadeshot, believing him to be the guaranteed winner, but with Banks’ sniping history, an Intervention 1v1 is his playground.

Legendary COD sniper Spratt, previously of FaZe Clan, said: “Many will go with Nadeshot on this one, due to his history in competing and still playing CoD every day. But at the core of it, he’s not a sniper, and with Banks having competitive sniping routes, those skills don’t ever leave you… No matter how long it’s been. So it’s gonna be close, but I’ll go with Banks on taking the W.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Banks himself was supremely confident, too, adding: “The disrespect in the replies is crazy. I got 100 days of my sad pathetic f**king life spent sitting in a chair on rust with the radar on. If you can bet on this put your f**king life’s savings on the kid. This a money glitch.”

As it stands, there are no concrete plans or dates, but something certainly seems to be in the works here, and it could even be a full-on classic Modern Warfare 2 LAN if the conversations between Banks, Nadeshot, and H3CZ go well.