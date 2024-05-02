All Warzone Urzikstan Bunker locations & how to open them

Urzikstan’s Bunkers have remained mysterious since the map’s release in Warzone, but Season 3 Reloaded is finally opening them up to players. Here is everything you need to know about where to find them and how to get inside.

Ever since its addition in Season 1, Urzikstan has always featured 12 bunkers, most of which have always remained closed. Briefly, in Season 2, Bunker 5 opened where players could see zombies in cryostasis and test tubes, but after the season ended the bunker was shut once again.

Season 3 Reloaded included with a teaser for Urzikstan’s Bunkers, with a simple “[REDACTED]” written over it in the patch notes and blog post.

Article continues after ad

Despite the silent teases from the devs, players were quick to find the bunker’s new secrets. Here is everything you need to know about Urzikstan’s bunker locations and how to open them.

Where are all of Warzone Urzikstan’s Bunkers?

There are a total of 12 bunkers dotted across Urzikstan. Below you can find a list and a map of all the bunker locations.

Article continues after ad

Outskirts of Levin Resort

Porpov power

Orlov Military Base

Seaport District

Old Town

Between Old Town and Low Town

North of Old Town by the water

Hadiqa Farms

Bottom left corner of the map

Zaravan Suburbs

In the middle of Low Town, Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor

South of Shahin Manor

How to open Warzone Urzikstan’s Bunkers?

To open the Bunkers you will need to get a Bunker Keycard.

To get a keycard, you will need to do any contract, which will reward you with a keycard when completed. When used on a bunker, it will open the doors.

However, according to Warzone Tac Map, the only bunker the keycard cannot open is Bunker 7 which is north of the Old Town by the water. The reasoning for this is unknown.

Article continues after ad

The reward inside the bunkers is high-tier loot where you can get Epic or Legendary weapons.