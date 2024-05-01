Foresight killstreak in Warzone explained

The Foresight Killstreak is making a return to Warzone, and it is giving anyone who uses it a big edge to keep themselves alive.

After disappearing from the game, the Foresight Killstreak is making a return to Warzone as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

This new, but old, killstreak is going to help you immensely in strategizing your location and how to keep yourself alive.

To learn more about the Foresight killstreak in Warzone, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Activision Foresight will set you back $20,000 from the silo monitors.

What is the Foresight Killstreak in Warzone?

When picked up and used, the Foresight Killstreak will give you the ability to see where all future gas circles will be so that you can plan ahead of where to go next.

Furthermore, you actively share this information with your squad, ensuring everyone can see it together.

Giving yourself this advantage means that there will be no more scrambling to get to the safe zone, or worrying about where the safest place to hunker down is. You can have the knowledge before your opponents and have time to set up an ambush on them whenever you want.

How to get the Foresight Killstreak

First and foremost, it is only available on the Rebirth Island map for Resurgence. Currently, it is not available on Urzikstan, Vondel, or Fortune’s Keep.

Getting the Foresight Killstreak is a little different than it was previously. Before, you could purchase it at a Buy Station for a steep $20,000.

While the exact information is being kept under wraps for now, it is known that it is a rare piece of loot. This suggests that such information can be gathered from various sources like loot caches, weapon lockers, supply crates, or simply found lying on the ground.

As more information comes out about when and where this item is available, we will update the information here.