Weapon Trade Station in Warzone explained

The Weapon Trade Station is returning to Warzone with the release of Season 3 Reloaded. Here is how it works, and what you can expect from it.

The Weapon Trade Station is returning to Warzone with Season 3 Reloaded, having appeared once before as part of the Rebirth Reinforced event in 2022.

Giving players a new, quick way to get some possible loot during a match, the Weapon Trade Station can help get you above your competition with more weaponry and tools.

It works much in the same way that it did previously, but you can check out the rundown of how it works below.

What is the Weapon Trade Station in Warzone?

Activision

The Weapon Trade Station can be found spread around the Rebirth Island map at various points and allows you to trade in your weapon for rewards.

When you trade in a weapon, you will always get one back, though at a lower rarity than what you have. The rarity in Warzone is determined by how many attachments you have on the gun and is displayed by the color of the weapon in your inventory.

The higher the rarity of the weapon you trade in, the higher the rarity of the weapon you get back, though it will be a level or two below.

Weapon Trade Station rarity rewards

Here’s what you can expect to earn from the Weapon Trade Station, based on the rarity of the item you traded in:

Common Weapon Common weapon

Uncommon Weapon Common Weapon Lethal & Tactical Equipment

Rare Weapon Uncommon Field Upgrade/Utility Box/Medic Vest/Comms Vest/Stealth Vest Gas Mask Common Weapon

Epic Weapon Chance between Rare/Epic Field Upgrade, Rare/Epic Killstreak Cash Uncommon Weapon & Extra Ammo

Legendary/Ultra Weapon Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade/Specialist Perk Package Self-Revive Kit Cash Rare Weapon & Extra Ammo Lethal & Tactical Equipment

Fire Sale Trade Legendary Weapon & Extra Ammo Cash Durable Gas Mask/Tempered Plate Carrier Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade



You can also get the new, rare Specialist Perk Package in Warzone from a Weapon Trade Station if you trade in a weapon with a high enough rarity. This super rare item will give you all available Perks in the game when you pick it up.