Warzone Rebirth Island change just made most underrated contract even easier

Season 3 Reloaded added some much-needed content into Warzone and also made some of the Rebirth Island Contracts even easier.

Season 3 Reloaded has given Warzone players new content to tide them over to the next season of play and also adjusted many of the weapons in the game.

One change that players should be pleasantly surprised about is the update to an underrated Rebirth Island contract, Spy Drone. The Contract was introduced in Season 3 and is considered one of the easiest to complete to get rewards like Armor Plates and Redeploy Drones. All players need to do is shoot down a drone swarm that appears at a specific location after activating.

After the Season 3 Reloaded update, the drone count in the swarm will only be seven, as opposed to nine. The drones will also have lower health and a lower “base altitude,” making them even easier to take down. The drones will also spawn closer to players, and not require them to traverse too far to complete the Contract.

However, this Contract also just became much easier for enemies to steal if they are in the area as a few stray shots are all that is needed to take down the drones now.

Even with that risk, players diving into Rebirth Island should pick up this contract whenever they can to earn easy rewards.