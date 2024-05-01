How to get Utility Box Field Upgrade in Warzone & what is it?

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded introduced the Utility Box; here’s a rundown on how to get the new Field Upgrade and what it does.

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded has brought several new content items to the experience. Specialist makes its return, for instance, ensuring that players who find it benefits from every Warzone Perk available.

Season 3 Reloaded also added the Utility Box as another uncommon Field Upgrade well worth using. Here’s what the new Field Upgrade offers and how Warzone players can access it in-game.

What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade in Warzone?

Operators can use the Utility Box to resupply essential items, including armor plates, bullets, and grenades while in battle on Rebirth Island. As noted on the Call of Duty blog, this new Field Upgrade represents the perfect combination of the existing ammunition and armor boxes.

Activision Activision deployed Warzone Season 3 Reloaded on Wednesday, May 1.

How to get the Utility Box

Not unlike other Field Upgrades, Warzone players can find Utility Boxes in a supply box or while searching through ground loot. Those who’ve saved enough money can also purchase the box at Buy Stations scattered around the map.

It’s worth noting that this particular piece of rare loot only exists on Rebirth Island for now. As such, players will not find it while playing on the Urzikstan map. Developer Raven Software has yet to reveal whether the content will make the jump anytime soon.